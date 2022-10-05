Utilizing chemo-mechanical oscillations to mimic protocell behavior in manufactured microcapsules

Matter (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.matt.2022.06.063″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Credit: Oleg E. Shklyaev et al, Matter (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.matt.2022.06.063



The complexity of life on Earth is derived from simplicity: from the first protocells to the growth of any organism, individual cells aggregate into basal clumps and then form more complex structures. The earliest cells had no complex biochemical machinery; to evolve into multicellular organisms, simple mechanisms were needed to produce chemical signals that prompt the cells to both move and form colonies.

Replicating this behavior in synthetic systems is necessary to advance areas such as soft robotics. Chemical engineering researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering pinpointed this achievement in their latest advance in biomimicry.

The study, “Lifelike Behavior of Chemically Oscillating Mobile Capsules,” was published in the journal Matter. The lead author is Oleg E. Shklyaev, postdoctoral associate at Anna Balazs, Distinguished Professor of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering and the John A. Swanson Chair of Engineering.

“We used a computer model with red, blue and green capsules. With the addition of appropriate reactants, each capsule triggers one of three interconnected reactions that convert the reactants into products. If the volume of the reactants differs from the products (as is often the case is in biocatalytic reactions), the liquid will comprise density gradients, which spontaneously generate buoyant forces.The forces drive the flow of the surrounding solution and propel the submerged capsules,” explains Shklyaev.

Chemo-mechanical oscillations of a colony containing red, green, and blue catalytic beads located at the bottom of the liquid-filled container. Beads are entrained by the fluid flow (arrows) and oscillations of their positions are accompanied by the oscillating production of chemicals shown in red. Credit: Oleg Shklyaev

“Because of this dynamic behavior, the capsules always experience new chemical environments and neighbors. If the moving capsules are too far apart, the ‘networking’ amounts to an exchange of constant chemical signals, allowing the capsules to ‘know’ about the presence of others,” he continues. “However, if the current brings the three different types of capsules close enough, their chemical ‘communication’ becomes more involved, causing the ‘triad’ to undergo spatial and temporal chemo-mechanical oscillations.”

Namely, the simple system that initially characterized time-independent exchange of chemical signals organizes itself into a colony that exhibits chemo-mechanical oscillations, similar to the oscillations of the chemoattractant cAMP in colonies of amoebae or even the periodic beating of a living heart. The system exhibits true-to-life autonomy as the “fuel” for the movement of the capsules themselves is generated, and in turn, the spontaneous movement of the liquid causes the capsules’ communication and biomimetic, collective oscillations. With reactants to initiate the catalysis, the rest of the processes are carried out by the system itself.

The specific interconnected reactions acting on the model capsules form a bio-inspired negative feedback loop (the “repressilator”), with each capsule suppressing chemical production by the next in the loop. The repressilator model was used to successfully simulate and further understand communication (quorum sensing) in colonies of bacteria. In the “dormant” state, when capsules are sufficiently far apart, the capsules coupled via the feedback loop do not exhibit oscillations, but rather produce constant chemical output and translational motion through the liquid. Finally, the moving capsules come into contact with new neighbors and form a colony that exhibits a biomimetic collective response: an oscillating chemical signal accompanied by the mechanical oscillations of its constituent parts.

Balazs notes that although their microencapsulated system does not include motifs, it appears to replicate basic biological functions due to the simple rules imposed on the system and the introduction of reactants (nutrients) into the solution. In other words, the seemingly complex chemo-mechanical oscillations may be the result of simple mechanisms inherent in chemical solutions.

“When developing remote systems and small machines, you want the systems to be as autonomous as possible, without complex programming and hardware,” she said. “We have shown that simple chemical processes coupled with buoyancy forces, which occur naturally in chemical solutions, provide the instructions for particles to form complex systems and motions, possibly just like the earliest forms of life.”

