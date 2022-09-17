Ute debate: trend of tradies’ 4WD workhorses overtaking suburbia slammed on reddit

A fierce debate has erupted over the popularity of utes and SUVs after a brutal sled that the once humble traditional vehicle has become a “status symbol for toxic standards.”

On reddit, a user’s post titled “The 4WD/ute trend is cringing,” targeting “pimped utes,” quickly went viral, with most people agreeing that the trend has gone too far.

“The 4wd/ute trend that has emerged over the past four years is so fucking cringe,” the aggrieved person wrote.

While the reddit post said traditions and campers owning utes and SUVs were understandable, many others just drive image-conscious versions.

The post attracted over 900 comments and most people agreed, but say the trend goes back 30 years.

The poster claimed that many people drive utes and SUVs with expensive add-ons that they don’t need because they “miss identity” and are so image-oriented.

‘There’s nothing wrong with owning a 4WD if you’re a trader, a camping guru… But it’s when we have just like the suburban norm owning brand new 100k ford raptors, with upgrades… they cost so much to maintain.

“What are you trying to achieve?”

The five most popular vehicles sold in Australia are all utes or SUVs, according to figures released by Canstar in July.

In order they were: Toyota HiLux, Ford Ranger, Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson.

Utes and SUVs also make up eight of the top 10 most popular cars sold in Australia (pictured as an Isuzu D-Max)

After purchase, many buyers plan to upgrade their vehicles off-road using custom body manufacturers (Pictured, a Mitsubishi Triton)

The services do everything from fitting custom rims and fat tires to upgrading shock absorbers and suspension systems.

The Toyota Hi-lux was Australia’s most popular new car in July 2022

A debate on reddit wondered why so many non-traditional people in Australia’s cities drive utes and 4WDs

“My favorite is seeing them cruising around with their MaxTrax bolted on so they can always reach it if they get stuck on their way to the school drop-off,” one commenter commented.

MaxTrax is a vehicle recovery and extraction device that drivers can use to free their vehicle if they get stuck in mud or stuck in sand.

On the Australia subreddit, the user who started the thread claimed that the fueled up SUVs and utes were a status symbol for “image conscious” people.

Australia’s 10 best-selling cars Top 10 best-selling cars in Australia – July 2022 1. Toyota HiLux 2. Ford Ranger 3.Toyota RAV4 4. Mazda CX-5 5. Hyundai Tucson 6. Toyota Corolla 7. Isuzu D-Max 8. Mitsubishi Triton 9. Kia Sportage 10. Hyundai i30 Source: Canstar/Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI)

“It seems 4WD has evolved into a certain status symbol (especially by toxic standards) that now it seems like the entire population is competing against each other, with the fattest, loudest 4WD making the driver the most alpha,” they said. said.

“There could be a complete baboon behind the wheel, but people still think he’s hot because he has a ‘Seventy nine series’.

A 79 series is a type of Toyota Landcruiser.

Several commentators in the thread believed that the trend really started with the popularity of Range Rovers in the early 1990s.

“I first heard it was used in 1992 to refer to a Range Rover Vogue.”

One said it wasn’t just for men either.

“The 4WD was part of the ’90s football mom image.

“The term ‘Toorak tractor’ to refer to a 4WD that never leaves town has been with us for at least 20 years,” said another.

“I think the new part is importing American trucks rather than the Australian style of ute,” said one person.

Many people saw it as an opportunity to proudly talk about their own SUVs.

“I have a 2002 Hilux that I’ve had for the past 18 years and go camping and fishing a lot and watch some of those rangers like it’s a contest about how much crap you can screw on a car.”