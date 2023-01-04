Utah ski resort employee thrown from chairlift, dies

PARK CITY, Utah — A Utah ski resort employee has died after being thrown from a chairlift whose line was severed by a fallen tree amid record snowfall.

Park City Mountain representatives said the 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 7.6 meters from the Short Cut chairlift on Monday. Ten others who were also on the chairlift were evacuated by the ski patrol.

“We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident and will support our employees as they mourn this devastating loss,” said Deirdra Walsh, the resort’s vice president and chief operating officer.

The resort declined to identify the employee, but said the Summit County Sheriff expected to release the name at a later date.

The chairlift remained closed while the investigation continued on Tuesday.

While Utah continues to be hit by record snowfall, Park City received 56 inches (1.4 meters) in the past week. Elevator maintenance crews clashed with the resort over the past year, demanding higher wages, safer working conditions and increased efforts to retain experienced mechanics.