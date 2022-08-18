Utah parents triggered SECRET probe into gender of girl who outclassed opponents at a sports event

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Utah high school secretly investigated whether a female student was transgender after she “outclassed” her opponents in a state-level competition last year.

The investigation was launched after parents of the girls who finished second and third to the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) complained that the girl was biologically once a boy in order to win as decisively as she did.

The school looked at the girl’s records dating back to kindergarten to determine if she was ever enrolled as a boy, but found that the girl was in fact a girl.

Neither the girl nor her family were ever notified of the investigation, according to UHSAA Legislative Representative David Spatafore, who said “there was no reason to make it a personal situation” after she was cleared of the charge. according to the UHSAA spokesperson. desert news.

Advocates for HB11 outside the main Utah building. The bill banned transgender students from participating in girls’ sports

The story of the girl being investigated by her high school was shared Wednesday at a meeting of the Utah Legislature Education Interim Committee to discuss updates on HN11.

Spatafore shared details of the incident at a meeting of the Utah Legislature Education Interim Committee on Wednesday to discuss updates on HN11, a Utah law passed in March that banned transgender students from participating in female sports.

He said the case was just one example of similar situations that have arisen in recent years, some of which It involved complaints such as ‘that athlete does not look feminine enough’, according to Desert News.

When asked how the USHAA is handling such cases, Spatafore said the commission “takes each of those complaints seriously. We have followed up all those complaints with the school and the school system.’

It was unclear to what extent those other cases have been investigated.

The UHSAA declined to reveal the name of the girl accused of being a boy, and also declined to share what sport or school she was in to protect her identity.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, Spatafore explained that as the governing body that oversees sports in public and private schools throughout Utah, the UHSAA is tasked with handling complaints — including HB11-related grievances — and delegating them to schools to to investigate if necessary.

HB11 was challenged in May by Utah’s ACLU, which filed a lawsuit on behalf of a pair of transgender girls enrolled in Utah public schools, saying the law was unconstitutional and discriminatory.

“Frankly, this is new territory for us. I’m not going to say we’ve mastered it because I have no idea,” Spatafore said of how the UHSAA has navigated the law, “I don’t think any of us in the office have a clue if we’re going to get it down.” What we want to do is we just want to try and do our job.’

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox opposed HB11 before it was adopted. The bill was challenged in May by Utah’s ACLU, which filed a lawsuit on behalf of a pair of transgender girls enrolled in Utah public schools who said the law was unconstitutional and discriminatory.

The UHSAA would not reveal the name of the girl accused of being a boy, and also refused to share what sport or school she was in to protect her identity.

Utah is one of 18 states that have passed legislation that restricts or prohibits transgender athletes from participating in boys’ sports.

One notable example is Ohio, which passed a bill this summer that would require students accused of being transgender to produce a doctor’s note detailing their sexual anatomy, their testosterone levels and their genetic makeup.

In New Jersey, Republican lawmakers proposed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which would require female student athletes to verify the nature of their genitals in order to compete.

The bill’s sponsor, Senator Michael Testa, likened genitals checks to random drug tests that college athletes are subjected, and said he didn’t see any problems with angry parents accusing girls of being transgender.

“I don’t think it’s the case that an angry mother or father in the stands will demand inspection of athletes,” he said. Politics.