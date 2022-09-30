Utah mom is slammed for letting her five-year-old daughter bleach her hair

A Utah influencer has come under fire for letting her five-year-old daughter bleach her hair after documenting her heartwarming trip to the salon on TikTok.

Demi Lucy May Engemann, who calls herself the ‘cool mom CEO’ in her bio, shared this week that her little Maude skipped school that day and joined her for a mother-daughter hair appointment. .

“My daughter asked if she could bleach her hair so she could make it pink,” the 28-year-old mother explained at the start of the interview. video now viralwhich has been viewed more than 9.7 million times.

The footage shows Maude smiling brightly as the stylist separates her locks with pieces of foil and expertly highlights her dark blonde hair.

“I was so excited and it felt so great,” Engemann wrote in on-screen text.

Maude seemed to be having a great time in the salon, where she helped mix the dye and enjoyed a few snacks while her color was set. At one point, she sweetly gave the camera a thumbs up.

The girl was excited to see her new look and started clapping after the foils were removed from her hair.

‘She got so excited the moment she saw how blonde he was!’ explained Engemann, who opted for some lowlights that day.

The influencer’s husband, Bret Engemann, brought them a Starbucks while they were being pampered and “walked through the room” because he didn’t recognize his stepdaughter with her new hair.

“Such a fun day with my girl,” he added at the end of the clip.

Engemann also shared some before and after videos of Maude happily showing off her new blonde hair, though the response has been mixed.

While some saw it as a sweet mother-daughter moment, others were quick to shame her for allowing her young daughter to bleach her hair.

“My mom did this to me too and it took me 18 years to feel comfortable and love my true self as a brunette again,” one person commented.

‘My mom did this and it started years of dying and damaging my hair,’ someone else shared, while another stranger simply asked, ‘Why????’

‘Absolutely not,’ chimed in one critic. “There are safe dyes to make it pink, bleaching it was a resounding no.”

Despite all the backlash, there were also plenty of people who came to the mom’s defense and praised her for letting her daughter experiment with her looks.

This is beautiful. She will remember this forever,” one fan wrote.

‘Life is so short and this is so much fun,’ someone else agreed. This is certainly a core memory for her.

‘People relax. Yes [you] watch the video the roots were not bleached!!!!’ another pointed. “Literally no pain and had so much fun and [is] loving it.’

Engemann addressed the controversy in her latest video, saying she is “exhausted” by all the “trolls and mommy-shamers” who have criticized her for bleaching Maude’s hair.

“You can disagree, that’s fine,” he said. “But the minute the name-calling or shaming of mom starts based on a decision you don’t agree with, that’s where I’m going to end that.”

Engemann explained that her daughter recently came home from school and told her about a friend whose hair was dyed purple.

“She’s super into unicorns right now and Barbies. She said that she wanted to have a color in her hair, so we went to the store and bought a temporary pink shampoo, ”the mother continued.

Engemann addressed the controversy in her latest video, saying she is “exhausted” by all the “trolls and mom-shamers” who have criticized her for her decision.

The mom explained that Maude wanted to dye her hair pink, but the temporary dye didn’t really work on her hair (pictured). She asked to be blonde so the color would look better.

“She was super excited, but after a couple of days, she was like, ‘I can’t see it. It doesn’t show up as my friend’s.'”

Engemann said she had to explain to her daughter that the reason her friend’s hair color looked brighter was because she has blonde hair.

“That’s when she expressed to me that she wanted to go blonde in her hair so the color would look better,” she recalled.

“I checked with her dad to make sure he would agree to that because I know it’s a somewhat controversial decision, and he agreed that as long as we did it right, took it to a professional and did it right, that would be fine. ‘

Several commenters wanted to know why her daughter’s hair wasn’t pink yet and she explained that they were waiting until family photos were taken.

“I posted this video because it was such a special and fun bonding moment with my daughter, and it’s sad that the internet has to somehow turn that into a negative,” Engemann said.

“For those of you who jump to conclusions and say, ‘Oh, this was my decision’ and that ‘I wanted her to be blonde in my family photos.’ That’s just not true,” she replied.

“I would never put that on my daughter and make her feel like she needs to change something about herself. That’s not the kind of person I am. That’s not the kind of mother I am, and I would never force my will on my daughter.’

Engemann also opened up about why she decided to share the images, which ultimately made her the target of criticism.

“If you’re a mother-shaming mother, do better,” she added.