Utah Jazz ‘trade Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee’

The Utah Jazz have reportedly traded swingman Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee as the team continues to rebuild following the departures of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert earlier this offseason.

Bogdanovic played three seasons in Utah and provided crucial gaps for the team, shooting at least 38.7 percent from three-point range in each of his years with the Jazz.

The 33-year-old averaged 18.1 points per game. game last season and will bring experience and significant scoring to a young Pistons team.

Bojan Bogdanovic played three seasons with the Utah Jazz, averaging 18.4 points for the team

Kelly Olynyk enters his 10th year in the NBA as he plays for the Jazz this season

The news was first reported by ESPNand Jazz and Pistons spokespeople did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s requests for confirmation.

Bogdanovic will join Cade Cunningham, the first overall pick of the 2021 draft, Jaden Ivey, the fifth pick in this year’s draft, and Jalen Duren, the 13th overall pick in 2022.

The trade is the fifth Utah has made this offseason as it enters a new phase without former longtime head coach Quin Snyder.

The Jazz traded Mitchell and Gobert for massive draft picks earlier this offseason, when Mitchell was sent to Cleveland for three unprotected first-round picks and Gobert got four first-rounders (two of them protected) in a deal with Minnesota.

Collin Sexton, Lauri Markannen, Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley were also among those behind Utah’s player returns in those two deals.

The pairing of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert was broken up by Utah this offseason

Additionally, the Jazz acquired a first-round pick by trading Royce O’Neale to the Nets in June and later traded Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

The clarification follows five seasons of the Gobert-Mitchell pairing, in which the Jazz were consistently a strong regular season team but failed to go deep in the playoffs, never getting past the second round.

They have now shed Bogdanovic’s $19.3 million salary for this season while adding Olynyk, who will make $12.8 million this year.

The big man enters his 10th season in the league after averaging 9.1 points per game for Detroit last season.

Lee, a second-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2020, has averaged 5.6 points per game. fight in his career.