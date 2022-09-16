Utah is America’s worst state for road rage drivers, survey reveals – with North Dakota the calmest

Utah drivers have been rated as the most confrontational, while North Dakota is home to the calmest drivers in the country.

In a study conducted by Forbes Advisor of 5,000 U.S. drivers — with at least 100 surveyed from every state — found that 22 percent have seen an accident caused by road rage.

According to Forbes, more than 50 percent of motorists in Utah have reported experiencing a rude or offensive gesture from a fellow driver, and 76 percent said they were honked at them by a frustrated driver.

North Dakota drivers were rated best with 62.03 out of 100, compared to Utah’s 100 out of 100.

Drivers in Utah, Missouri and Colorado also admitted that one in four of them knew someone who had been injured in a traffic accident.

‘I’m not surprised,’ said Utah driver Linda Miller ABC 4. “I drive every day on the road and I just see the aggressiveness that happens.

“We’ve just gotten so rude and aggressive, instead of being nice and letting someone in.”

Utah has ranked the worst state with the most road rage, according to a new survey, followed by Missouri and Colorado. About 25 percent of drivers in those three states also reported knowing someone who was injured in a traffic accident

The state with the quietest drivers is North Dakota. Most of the nicest drivers can be found along the east coast

Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden admitted that road rage is “something that gets turned on regularly” and that officers often see tailgating, inappropriate lane changes and high speeds.

“Many of those behaviors are very dangerous and cause a lot of accidents,” Roden told ABC 4.

Despite a recent change in law — allowing authorities to charge motorists with reckless driving if they exceed 105 mph — Roden said they are still arresting about 1,500 drivers as of May.

Missouri is not far behind Utah when it comes to the angriest drivers, with a score of 99.62 out of 100.

Missourians reportedly like a good insult or gesture of insult to annoying drivers, with 50 and 54 percent admitting, respectively.

The Show-Me State was also the highest state to report another driver pointing a gun at them at eight percent.

The third-worst state is Colorado, with 94.74 out of 100.

Drivers in the Centennial State admitted that 14 percent of them have been followed by an irate motorist who exited their vehicles to yell or fight at them, according to Forbes.

The fourth is full of the most unlucky drivers is Oklahoma, with more than half of them reporting receiving an offensive gesture while driving and even more saying drivers honked or honked their horns at them.

New Mexico took fifth overall, but outranked the Colorado drivers with those who had experienced an altercation where they were followed by 15 percent.

A third of them also admitted to knowing someone who had been injured in a traffic accident.

Nevada, Maryland, Indiana, Washington and Delaware complete the top 10 states with the most confrontational drivers.

While the most angry drivers are mostly in the western part of the United States, the quietest states are mostly found along the eastern coast.

After North Dakota, Pennsylvania is the second state with the happiest drivers, ranking 63.72 out of 100.

The northeastern state is followed by Michigan, Florida, New York, Texas, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

However, it appears that regardless of where one lives in the US, the majority — 85 percent — have experienced at least some form of road rage, according to Forbes.

Many respondents also admitted to seeing an irate driver lost control of the wheel with 19 percent and 22 percent admitted to seeing an accident happen

More than 20 percent admitted seeing a driver cause an accident during a fit of rage, while 19 percent said they saw an irate driver lose control of their vehicle. More than 15 percent saw a victim lose control of the wheel.

The most common behaviors of irate drivers include: honking, tailgating, making rude or insulting gestures, cutting others off, insulting or scolding, and speeding.

Aggressive drivers admitted that the main cause of their road rage was because another motorist was “inappropriate” and stressed, according to Forbes.

Another reason fell between slow drivers and being late.