Utah boy, 12, is ‘alert and talking’ after suffering brain bleed ahead of Little League World Series

A 12-year-old boy from Utah is on alert and speaking just days after undergoing emergency surgery to repair a skull fracture and brain haemorrhage. He fell out of a bunk when his baseball team was days away from his Little League World Series debut.

Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team from Santa Clara, was sleeping in a bunk bed in a Pennsylvania dormitory early Monday morning when he fell and fractured his skull. Although he was initially alert, his condition soon deteriorated, according to the team.

He was then rushed to a local hospital near Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where doctors discovered a piece of skull fragment had punctured an artery, causing his brain to bleed, the boy’s uncle told the boy. Salt Lake Tribune.

Now, after what his family described as “quite traumatic surgery,” Oliverson is alert and starting to talk.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our Easton, and more grateful for the prayers that have helped him get to this point,” read an update on Oliverson’s Facebook page.

‘He is no longer sedated and is starting to wake up more and more! He asked for water this morning. The doctors said this is good because it usually takes a week or two for the patient to feel the desire to eat or drink after the breathing tube is taken out!

“He pulled out his feeding tube (little stinker) in the middle of the night,” the update continued. “They put him back in this morning and have been feeding him more food through the tube.”

Oliverson even uttered the words “I love you” to his parents, Jace and Nancy.

Snow Canyon will make its Little League World Series debut at Williamsport on Friday at 3 p.m. Oliverson’s father, Jace, is an assistant coach at the club and has encouraged his son’s teammates to continue playing in the celebrated annual tournament.

Oliverson’s family thanked everyone for the “love, support and prayers,” including a video of Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, the Little Leaguer’s favorite player. “Hey Easton, this is Mookie Betts,” the two-time World Series winner began. “I just want you to know that we’re praying for you, thinking of you, and hope to see you soon, my man”

Oliverson’s younger brother Brogan, a deputy for the team, has been invited to replace Easton, according to the family.

Snow Canyon is the first Little League team from Utah to reach this stage in Williamsport.

“As hard as it will be to keep Easton from playing, they are still from this community, this is still a historic moment for the state, for Little League and for our community,” Oliverson’s uncle, Spencer Beck, told the Salt Lake Tribune. “We encourage them and maybe they’ll get a little inspiration from Easton and they’ll win everything. That would be great.”