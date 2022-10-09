Usyk casts doubt on Fury fight as Ukrainian considers dropping down to cruiserweight

Unified heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has revealed he is considering returning to the cruiserweight division.

Usyk is coming off the back of two stellar wins over Anthony Joshua, winning and then defending the unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world titles.

Mark Robinson / Matchroom Usyk has all but one of the major heavyweight belts

This seemingly made for a delightful undisputed clash with Tyson Fury, who holds the WBC heavyweight title, the only other major title in the division.

However, Usyk ruled himself out for the remainder of 2022 due to injury, and ‘The Gypsy King’ set out to find an alternate opponent to face later this year.

A fight with Joshua was believed to be at stake but it fell through and it is now unclear who Fury will face next, but he is preparing to fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 3.

Usyk has now revealed that he is considering a return to cruiserweight, meaning a highly anticipated clash with Fury may never happen.

The Ukrainian insists he finds it easy to compete in heavyweight, but struggles with how much food he needs to eat to be big enough for the weight class.

“I was thinking about going back to cruiserweight and picking up a few more world titles,” Usyk said in a recent interview with Parimach.

Usyk still has unfinished business at heavyweight

Getty Despite that, he’s looking to make a return to the 200lb division

“You know, being heavy means you have to be really heavy. You have to eat a lot. It’s not hard to fight these giants, but it’s really hard to eat all the time.

“And now I work a lot more than I did as a cruiserweight, especially in the training camps. I had to swim ten kilometers and train hard. Right now I just want to stop and rest.

“Half a year of training is hard work. I haven’t seen my family in so long, I haven’t seen my wife, kids or anyone.”

Prior to moving into the heavyweight division, Usyk became the undisputed cruiserweight champion by going to the backyards of Marco Huck, Marius Briedis and Murat Gassiev to win all four titles.

‘The Cat’ then defended them for good measure against Tony Bellew in the UK, before transitioning to heavyweight and beating Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora ​​instead of shooting a world title straight away.

Since he left, the cruiserweight belts have become fragmented and are currently held by Arsen Goulamirian, Ilunga Makabu, Jai Opetaia and Lawrence Okolie.

Fury weighed in on Usyk’s latest comments, telling Behind the Gloves: “He’s like a snack mate, type of guy. I eat more than him for breakfast most days.

Getty Fury is 1.80 m and a natural heavyweight

“He was offered the fight in Saudi Arabia in December and didn’t want it.

“You couldn’t have dragged him there with a wild pack of horses.

“You couldn’t drag his mate” [Joshua] there too.

“However, I am the scary, naughty bastard of a knockout king of this division.

“While these guys punch each other in the face, I’m going to bang, bye, b****. I wouldn’t want to fight me either.

“These guys really have to dance to everything I say.”