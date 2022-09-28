Usyk brands Tyson Fury a ‘LUNATIC’ for demanding £500m to fight as he confirms they ARE in talks

Oleksandr Usyk has confirmed he is in negotiations with Tyson Fury over an undisputed title fight next year, but claims the gypsy king is demanding £500 million for the showpiece.

Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua for a second time via split decision in August to retain his WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles. Now the Ukrainian boxer wants to add Fury’s WBC belt to his collection.

Usyk has said he is not “interested in fighting another boxer” because he wants to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion. However, he has said the deal could fail due to Fury’s “crazy” demands.

Usyk has said his team is “trying their best” to secure an undisputed title fight next year, but admitted negotiations are still ongoing.

Speak with pari matchUsyk said, “I don’t know anything about what Tyson Fury is doing or thinking. We are negotiating and talking about a match and we are doing our best to make it happen.

“Of course I really want to have this fight next year. But if Tyson Fury isn’t interested in a match next year, then it won’t be possible to fight him. I’m not interested in fighting another boxer, so let’s wait.

“He’s talking £500 million for the fight. He’s a madman, but in a good sense I mean. I’d like 500 million pounds too, but it’s a crazy thing.’

After his win over Joshua, Usyk called out Fury, who had just retired from professional boxing after quitting Dillian Whyte.

“I am convinced Tyson Fury is not retired,” Usyk told Sky Sports through translator and promoter Alexander Krassyuk. “I want to fight Tyson Fury, if I don’t fight Tyson Fury, I don’t fight at all.”

The gypsy king was tempted by the prospect of an undisputed confrontation when he paid enough, declaring ‘get out your damn checkbook and I’ll unload the Ukrainian file from the straps’.

Since then, the couple is back and fourth in the negotiations. However, Usyk has admitted he will fight Anthony Joshua for a third time if the undisputed fight with Fury doesn’t go through.

The Ukrainian boxer said he would like the fight to take place at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, having previously fought in London and Saudi Arabia.

The 35-year-old said: “If Fury doesn’t agree, I think we can try to fight one more time. We already had a match in London and also in Saudi Arabia, so the next could be at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev.”

Meanwhile, Joshua is also negotiating with Fury about a Battle of Britain fight in December this year.

However, Fury recently said the deal with Joshua was ‘finished’ as his fellow Briton missed a deadline to sign the contract at 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The Gypsy King – who is frustrated with what he considers a lack of movement from Joshua’s camp – posted a video to Instagram minutes after the lockdown passed.

The 34-year-old said he will go to someone else because Joshua is an “idiot” who “didn’t have the minerals” to do the fight.

Nevertheless, Eddie Hearn is still confident that the fight will go on as he thinks negotiations are moving in the right direction.