USSR’s final leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies aged 91 

Mikhail Gorbachev – the last leader of the USSR and the man despised by Vladimir Putin and Russian nationalists for ending the Cold War and preventing the collapse of the Soviet Union – has died aged 91, Russia said. news agencies.

Gorbachev forged arms reduction deals with the US and partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War II and bring about the reunification of Germany.

When pro-democracy protests swept across the Soviet bloc countries of communist Eastern Europe in 1989, he largely refrained from using force—unlike previous Kremlin leaders who had sent tanks to fight uprisings in Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968. to knock down.

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev addresses a group of 150 businessmen in San Francisco, June 5, 1990

Ronald Reagan and Gorbachev at the Historic Summit in 1986 in Reykjavik, Iceland

Gorbachev meets Margaret Thatcher at the Checkers estate

Reagan and Gorbachev sign the arms control agreement banning the use of intermediate-range nuclear missiles, the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Reduction Treaty, in Washington DC, December 8, 1987

George Bush and Gorbachev at a press conference in Moscow to conclude the two-day US-Soviet summit devoted to disarmament, July 31, 1991

Gorbachev arrives at the Victory Day military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9, 2018

But the protests fueled the drive for autonomy in the 15 republics of the Soviet Union, which disintegrated chaotically over the next two years. Gorbachev struggled in vain to prevent that collapse.

When he became general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party in 1985 at just 54 years of age, he set out to revive the system by introducing limited political and economic freedoms, but his reforms spiraled out of control.

His policy of “glasnost” – freedom of expression – allowed previously unthinkable criticism of the party and the state, but also encouraged nationalists who began pushing for independence in the Baltic republics of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and elsewhere.

Many Russians have never forgiven Gorbachev for the turbulence his reforms created, as the subsequent drop in their standard of living was too high a price to pay for democracy.

After visiting Gorbachev in hospital on June 30, liberal economist Ruslan Grinberg told Zvezda news channel: “He has given us all freedom, but we don’t know what to do with it.”

