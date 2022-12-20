USPS plans to purchase 66,000 electric vehicles by 2028 to ‘go green’

The U.S. Postal Service plans to purchase at least 66,000 electric delivery vans by 2028 as officials urge state agencies to “go green.”

USPS officials said Tuesday they plan to spend an estimated $9.6 billion on the fleet and associated infrastructure.

The move comes after months of campaigning by environmental agencies and a lawsuit against the USPS, which urged the agency to abolish their “fuel-guzzling combustion mail trucks.”

“Instead of receiving pollution in their daily mail packages, communities across the US are getting the relief of cleaner air,” said Katherine García, director of the Sierra Club’s Clean Transportation for All campaign.

About one-third of the funding for the green-focused project will come from funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.

In total, the agency plans to procure 106,000 vehicles before 2028, which will be a mix of ‘Next Generation Delivery Vehicles’ and ‘commercial off-the-shelf’ models.

However, the vehicles will not completely replace the current batch of trucks and vehicles on the road.

In total, the United States Postal Service currently operates more than 220,000 vehicles nationwide.

Today’s trucks are 30 years old and have no air conditioning and airbags, and only get 10 miles per gallon – some only get 13.2 miles.

The new vans will simply begin to phase out the older, less environmentally conscious vehicle, officials said Tuesday.

In a press release on Tuesday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy commented on the decision, saying the postal agency is thrilled to be meeting its goals and pursuing more environmentally friendly ways to get the job done.

“We are legally obliged to deliver mail and parcels to 163 million addresses six days a week and to cover the costs thereof, that is our mission,” said the top official.

“As I’ve said in the past, if we can achieve those goals in a more environmentally friendly way, we will,” DeJoy said.

The new ‘Next Generation Delivery Vehicles’ are expected to start serving mail routes by the end of 2023.

Earlier this year, the agency released a look at the new electric and fuel-efficient vehicles they hope to include in their fleet in the coming years

Of the more than 100,000 vehicles purchased by the Post, 45,000 are considered ‘Next Generation Delivery Vehicle’ electric and 21,000 are ‘commercial turnkey’ electric.

25,000 are ‘Commercial Standard’ gas powered and 15,000 are ‘Next Generation Delivery Vehicle’ gas powered.

“What this does is accelerate our ability to maximize electric vehicles,” DeJoy said Tuesday.

The vehicles will be purchased from defense contractor Oshkosh and other mainstream automakers.

Ultimately, DeJoy said the goal is to buy all-electric vehicles by 2026.

The electric vehicle fleet would become the largest of its kind in the US

In recent weeks and months, the Biden administration has pushed for more energy-efficient options for use by government agencies such as the postal service.

The White House also hopes that USPS’ move will prompt the agency’s competitors to extend their timeline for similar actions.

“I think it puts pressure on them to up their game as well,” John Podesta, White House senior adviser on clean energy innovation, said during a conversation with the Washington Post.

“If the Post can leave with this kind of aggressive plan, the public expects these companies that made these long-term announcements to catch up in the short term,” Podesta continued.

Delivery giant Amazon has already pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Founder Jeff Bezos also hopes to buy more than 100,000 electric vehicles from Rivian, a company in which he has an interest.

Likewise, FedEx has stated that it will move towards electric vehicles and other green options by 2040.

UPS plans to purchase only electric vehicles after 2025 and hopes to be carbon neutral by 2050.