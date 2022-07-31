USMNT star Weston McKennie enjoys being back home during Juventus preseason

USMNT star Weston McKennie is thoroughly enjoying being back in his home country as Juventus showed their crazy side alongside fans and teammates during Juventus’ US preseason tour.

The Italian club played its first preseason game last week at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, and McKennie wasted little time having fun there.

He played head tennis with a fan prior to a friendly with Mexican club Guadalajara, before the club met Barcelona four days later in the Cotton Bowl in Texas and later flew to Los Angeles where Juve will face Real Madrid on Saturday night in the Rose Bowl.

Weston McKennie was in a good mood during Juventus’ US tour – he took the piano for his teammates (left) and made a few moves when asked about Beyonce’s album (right)

McKennie took his good vibes to LA, where he danced Friday night to the thought of Beyonce’s new album “RENAISSANCE,” and later played piano to the delight of his teammates backstage at The Lumineers’ (formerly known as the Staples) Crypto.com Arena. Center) concert.

He has also been spotted playing basketball in California, when the 23-year-old swung a pair of three-pointers on an indoor track.

McKennie’s lightheartedness comes at a pivotal point in his career.

The Texas native is expected to be a key player for the USMNT during this fall’s World Cup, and the midfielder is strongly linked with a move to Spurs this summer.

He has been an unused substitute in both Juventus friendships to date, although he has seen limited game action since returning from a metatarsal fracture in May.

Sports post reported earlier this week that McKennie has been targeted by Tottenham, but Juventus may be hesitant to sell him after Paul Pogba injured his knee.

McKennie showed off his basketball skills during his team’s stay in Los Angeles

The Italian club estimates him at around $41 million, according to the report.

McKennie has been limited to a somewhat minor role at Juventus, starting a total of 33 games in Serie A over the past two seasons.

When he has had a chance, however, the American has shown promise.

He scored 10 goals and provided three assists for Juve in 46 starts in all competitions. The Spurs have reportedly been interested in him since 2021.