USMNT star Christian Pulisic tells reporters ‘I’ll be good’ for Netherlands World Cup clash Saturday

USMNT star Christian Pulisic tells reporters ‘I’ll be good’ ahead of World Cup match in Netherlands in HUGE boost for US…after injuring himself scoring winning goal against Iran

  • After an injury against Iran, Christian Pulisic says he is healthy to play
  • Pulisic suffered an abdominal injury while scoring the only goal in the USMNT’s crucial 1–0 victory over Iran that saw them progress to the knockout stages
  • It is a good sign for a team that has not scored many goals in this World Cup so far
By Jake Fenner for Dailymail.Com

published:

16:04, Dec 1, 2022
| Updated: 16:37, Dec 1, 2022

Fears that the main talisman of the United States of America would miss the Round of 16 tie with the Netherlands seem to be abating.

According to Fox Sports’ Jenny Taft, star winger Christian Pulisic told her, “I’ll be good” to go for Saturday’s game.

The Chelsea man suffered a pelvic contusion while in the process of scoring the only goal in the USMNT’s 1-0 win over Iran which saw them progress to the knockout stages.

USMNT striker Christian Pulisic says he will be ‘good’ to go for the draw against the Netherlands

Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion on Tuesday during the United States’ 1-0 victory over Iran

Pulisic injured himself while scoring the night’s only goal – hitting the keeper’s knee as he lurched towards goal

The United States will fight for the chance to advance to the quarter-finals – 20 years after coming this far for the first time in the modern era of the World Cup.

In that 2002 World Cup, the Americans fell 1-0 behind eventual number two Germany thanks to a goal from Michael Ballack in the 39th minute.

Since their participation in the World Cup in 1990, the Americans have reached the knockout stages four times, but in 2002 they reached the quarter-finals once.

So far this tournament the USMNT have scored two goals and conceded only one in their opening game against Wales.

Tags: american footballChelseaChristianChristian PulisicclashCupdaily mailGoodillNetherlandsPulisicreportersSaturdaysportstartellsUSMNTWorld
