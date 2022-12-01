USMNT star Christian Pulisic tells reporters ‘I’ll be good’ for Netherlands World Cup clash Saturday

<!–

Fears that the main talisman of the United States of America would miss the Round of 16 tie with the Netherlands seem to be abating.

According to Fox Sports’ Jenny Taft, star winger Christian Pulisic told her, “I’ll be good” to go for Saturday’s game.

The Chelsea man suffered a pelvic contusion while in the process of scoring the only goal in the USMNT’s 1-0 win over Iran which saw them progress to the knockout stages.

Pulisic injured himself while scoring the night’s only goal – hitting the keeper’s knee as he lurched towards goal

The United States will fight for the chance to advance to the quarter-finals – 20 years after coming this far for the first time in the modern era of the World Cup.

In that 2002 World Cup, the Americans fell 1-0 behind eventual number two Germany thanks to a goal from Michael Ballack in the 39th minute.

Since their participation in the World Cup in 1990, the Americans have reached the knockout stages four times, but in 2002 they reached the quarter-finals once.

So far this tournament the USMNT have scored two goals and conceded only one in their opening game against Wales.