USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson LAUGHS as debut goal in 2-1 Leeds win is called an own goal

One of the American arrivals for Leeds United found his time in West Yorkshire started in a stunning way.

However, despite his insistence, Brenden Aaronson will not be credited with the winning goal in Leeds’ 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Patrick Bamford’s low cross in the penalty area appeared to come from Aaronson, but was credited as an own goal after assessment by Wolves defender Rayan Aït-Nouri.

Aaronson laughed in surprise when he was told the news.

Brenden Aaronson thought he had won the game but laughed when he found out it was an own goal

‘That’s where I touched it. I was there and I thought it came off my shin bone somewhere, so I’m taking the credit,” Aaronson told reporters after the game.

Despite the goal being taken off his tally, it was a solid debut for the New Jersey native.

“It’s always great to win, you know? Winning at home for the first time at Elland Road,” Aaronson commented

“What a great experience for me and the team to take the win today. It’s a great start to the season.’

In addition to Aaronson, newly acquired USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams made his debut for the Peacocks.

Wolves struck first with a Daniel Podence goal just six minutes into the game.

Leeds countered in the 24′ thanks to a Rodrigo goal after Man of the Match Jack Harrison forced a turnover inside the Wolves 18-yard box.

A win to kick off the campaign bodes well for manager Jesse Marsch, who will prepare the squad for a trip south to play Southampton next Saturday.

After the match, Marsch was caught on camera in a heated conversation with Wolves boss Bruno Lage, which Marsch insisted was “nothing serious.”