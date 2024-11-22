USMNT look impressive, Mitja Ilenic previews Hudson River Derby playoff & Rápido Reactions!

This embedded content is not available in your region.

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros analyze the USMNT’s impressive 4-2 victory over Jamaica in this episode of The cooligans.

Christian and Alexis then chat with NYCFC defender Mitja Ilenic ahead of the team’s derby playoff showdown this weekend against the Red Bulls.

Then, Christian and Alexis give us their latest version of Rápido Reacciones.

(5:56) – USMNT defeats. Jamaica 4-2

(27:40) – NYCFC’s Mitja Ilenic joins the show

(31:15) – Reliving NYCFC’s victory over FC Cincinnati

(37:14) – Ilenic’s thoughts on his time in the MLS

(55:28) – Quick reactions: Inter Miami, Pep, Patrick Vieira and more

