USMNT fans call for Gregg Berhalter to be fired BEFORE the World Cup

The USMNT left many of its fans at home frustrated on Twitter after an uninspiring 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia in Spain in what was their last friendly before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

Four days after Japan’s 2-0 loss, Gregg Berhalter’s men only managed to register two of seven shots on target as Christian Pulisic and Co. Tuesday in Murcia, Spain, did little to test the determination of the Saudi defense.

It was a similar story on Friday when the attacking American trident of Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna, Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson and FC Dallas’ Jesus Ferreira failed to register a single shot on target against the Samurai Blue.

Gregg Berhalter was hit on Twitter by USMNT fans after a 0-0 draw vs. Saudi Arabia

The USMNT coach said in an interview that players have not been at their best in the past 2 games

The Star and Stripes have only won once in 2022 against teams that have qualified for the World Cup and have not scored in six of those seven games.

It is also the third consecutive scoreless game for the US as fans begin to panic seriously and question Berhalter’s tactics and team selection.

“The people who made the decisions for the #USMNT have waited too long to see if Gregg Berhalter was the man,” tweeted Arizona Sports writer Jeremy Grant Schnell. “We are now less than two months away from the World Cup and it is clear that he is not suitable for the job.”

“Two games, over 18 different players played and except Turner they all looked bad, bad or horrible,” another fan shared on social media. “Gregg Berhalter is the PROBLEM!”

“Gregg Berhalter makes it really hard to get excited about this team,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

USMNT fans and pundits claimed head coach is the problem amid USMNT’s woes

Other supporters questioned whether Berhalter was a good fit for the role, as one of them claimed they would rather take an interim manager to Qatar.

“At this point I would seriously consider firing Berhalter and having an interim coach in Qatar just for the World Cup. We are exiting the group stage at this point with the level of performances we have shown against Japan and a weak Saudi team,” tweeted another person supporting the USMNT.

“I don’t know who took this picture, but saw it on Facebook, and it’s hilarious,” a user wrote on Twitter, accompanying an edited photo of Berhalter training with a “Football For Dummies” book. “Oh, Gregg Berhalter #USMNT,” he added.

“At this point I will be happy if we are not ashamed in Qatar. Maybe we’ll draw a few games and not look completely stupid. But getting further out of the group as we play, with the player decision Berhalter makes? I think it hits the mark,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

USMNT fans have berated their team’s style and have called on Berhalter to fire on Twitter

“We’ve heard all through the Berhalter era that this team can’t tear down teams, especially through the middle of the park. Looks like absolutely nothing has been done to fix this #USMNT,” another person tweeted.

“What’s most concerning about the USMNT playing this window? Gregg Berhalter is the one who says this team is not sure. Empty stadium! No pressure. What will it be like at the World Cup in front of the world…,” ESPN co-host Herculez Gomez wrote in a tweet.

“Berhalter says the game was a ‘positive step for the group,’ but was not happy with the execution,” ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle reported after the tie against KSA. “Gregory Berhalter, what game did you watch sir????????¿¿¿¿¿¿¿,” tweeted one USMNT fan.

“Remember Gregg Berhalter said he wanted to change the way the world views American football,” another Star and Stripes supporter tweeted, along with a man shrugging emoji.

Other supporters claimed that Berhalter’s comments after the game were even more concerned

After Tuesday’s showing, the USMNT has yet to find out who their official number 9 will be ahead of the World Cup opening match against Wales, with Ricardo Pepi starting Tuesday and again failing to score.

He has only scored once in his last 10 appearances for the Star and Stripes.

Berhalter seemed dejected in the post-match interview he gave with Fox’s Jenny Taft. He told her that several players did not trust this game and that he wanted to see it again.

Afterwards, he told reporters that players did not bring their A-game in the last two games.

“Not many players have performed at their normal level in this camp… anyone you would like to ask [about]I’d say they performed below their normal level.’

The US certainly has work ahead of the Group B opening on November 21 in Doha. The Star and Stripes then face England’s old enemies four days later.