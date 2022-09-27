USMNT: Alexi Lalas slams the US’s ‘uninspired and unflattering’ draw against Saudi Arabia

Former defender Alexi Lalas has severely challenged USMNT players after another disappointing performance, with a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia in Spain.

The US national team is now winless in their last three, and on the back of a Japanese belt, failed to overcome a low-ranking Saudi Arabia side.

Lalas urged the boys in Red, White and Blue to step it up, claiming that if certain players can’t lift the pressure in international friendlies, they don’t deserve a place in Qatar.

“Nervous times – the World Cup is coming,” Lalas said during Fox Sports’ post-match coverage.

“A billion people will be watching you. If you can’t hack it in a sterile environment like this against two great teams going to the World Cup, I don’t want you on the plane, I don’t want you in Qatar. Figure it out.

“This was an uninspired, unflattering and maybe even unnecessary kind of window in terms of these games and the circumstances around them.”

While faith across the country may be wavering in the USMNT, Gregg Berhalter’s men have 55 days to work to change the mood on matchday one against Wales.

“We wanted to believe that this team was going to go in – that’s the bad news,” Lalas continued. “The good news is you can close the door, you better damn well hope that when you flip the switch for the World Cup, that energy is there.”

Lalas’ fellow expert Stu Holden agreed, urging the squad to show a previously seen, but now absent, audacity.

“I think that’s it for the US. Gregg talked about… confidence and personality, that’s what we’ve gotten from this team over the past two years.

‘This young, fearless, hungry’ [team]. I want to see that game of the World Cup, when you look into the eyes of the players and they look down the line, you want to believe.

‘You want them to believe in themselves that’ [they’re] not just happy to be there. That this American team can participate in a World Cup.’

The USMNT roster will be released on November 9th and soon after will come the World Cup training camp in preparation for the first game against the Welsh on November 21st.