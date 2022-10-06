Usman Khawaja’s brother walks free from jail four years after framing his love rival: Cricket

Usman Khawaja’s brother has been released from prison after four years

Australian cricket star Usman Khawaja’s brother has walked free after spending four years behind bars for making fake terror threats when he became jealous of another man.

Arsalan Tariq Khawaja admitted to falsifying entries in his UNSW colleague Kamer Nizamdeen’s notebook in August 2018 after being jealous of his contact with mutual friend Shakeela Shahid.

The posts included death threats against then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and the Governor-General, as well as lists of attacks on police stations, an Anzac Day ceremony, the Boxing Day Test match and landmarks including St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney.

Khawaja is now back in western Sydney on parole – having previously had two applications rejected. He is seeking treatment for his borderline personality disorder.

Arsalan Tariq Khawaja (pictured with his brother, Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja) has walked free after being jailed for trying to frame a love rival in a fake terror plot

In 2018, Mr Nizamdeen was charged with terrorism offenses and spent four weeks inside the notorious Goulburn Supermax prison, where many of Australia’s most notorious and dangerous criminals are held.

The case was eventually thrown out before Khawaja pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice.

He was sentenced to four and a half years behind bars with a non-parole period of two and a half years.

Khawaja also admitted that in 2017 he called authorities about another innocent man he was jealous of and made visa and terrorism allegations, including that the man had been training abroad.

In the call, he mentioned his famous brother as a possible target for the man.

Khawaja was jealous of Kamer Nizamdeen’s friendship with their colleague and UNSW student Shakeela Shahid, 21 (pictured)

Khawaja became eligible for parole in June 2021, but former Attorney General Michaelia Cash rejected two bids for his early release.

He then launched legal action against Ms Cash in the Federal Court, saying she had failed to take into account his borderline personality disorder.

The condition was undiagnosed when he first wrote the fake terror threats in Mr Nizadeem’s notebook.

The false posts made by Khawaja (pictured in 2018) included death threats against then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and the Governor-General

In April this year, Judge Tom Thawley agreed with Khawaja’s defense lawyers and referred the case back to Ms Cash.

The former attorney general approved his parole and he is now back living in western Sydney, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Khawaja’s mental health is believed to be improving out of prison, where he was not receiving proper care for his condition.