Usman Khawaja – ODIs ‘dying a slow death’ but Tests remain strong

Usman Khawaja believes ODI cricket is “dieing a slow death” and is not surprised that England’s Ben Stokes has left the format.

Stokes, 31, brought the demands of international cricket on players into sharp focus when he confirmed that his 105th ODI appearance for England against South Africa would be his last.

Stokes, who has taken over from the England Test captain, said authorities cannot treat players like “cars” and that “too much cricket has been rammed in” to realistically compete in all three formats – Test, T20Is and ODIs – at an international level.

Test opener Khawaja, who has not played limited-overs cricket for Australia since 2019, said it is clear to him that something needs to happen on the international calendar – and it will most likely be 50-over matches.

My own personal opinion – I know some of the guys are very similar – you have Test cricket which is the pinnacle you have T20 cricket which clearly has leagues all over the world great entertainment everyone loves it on , and then there’s a one-day cricket,” he said.

“I feel like that’s probably third place out of them all. I personally think cricket will die a slow death one day…there’s still the World Cup, which I think is a lot of fun and fun to watch but other than that, even me personally, I’m probably not too fond of one-day cricket.”

Khawaja’s thoughts were voiced when Cricket Australia released tickets for this summer’s international calendar on Friday. That schedule kicks off with ODIs against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, all to be played in September in Townsville and Cairns, ahead of the Men’s T20 World Cup in October.

It’s a far cry from the glory days of 50-over cricket in the 1980s and 1990s, when an annual triangular series in Australia crammed stadiums and became a televised winner for Cricket Australia and the Nine Network.

The future of ODI cricket was also brought into sharp focus as South Africa jeopardized their World Cup hopes by withdrawing from their series against Australia in January to prioritize their new T20 competition

Khawaja said that while he didn’t think it was impossible to be a three-format player in the modern era, it wouldn’t be an easy life.

“Not impossible, very difficult,” Khawaja said. “So much travelling. When you play all three forms of the game you’re actually not at home at all. And then the demands on your body, mental, physical and a lot of the guys might be playing the IPL too

“There’s a lot of cricket being played. Yes, you can pick and choose, I think, in certain respects what you want to play, but look, it can be very difficult at the moment.”

However, he maintains a bright outlook on the future of test cricket ahead of a summer where Australia will face off against the West Indies and South Africa as they aim for a place in next year’s World Test Championship final.