Using sap flow to infer plant hydraulic properties

Every tree in a forest reacts differently to drought. To understand the effects of climate change on forests, scientists have developed a more efficient way to quantify the internal properties of trees and derived input data from measurements in northern Michigan. Credit: Gil Bohrer



A fundamental element of plant metabolism is the transport of water from the soil to the leaves. In most plants, this task is facilitated by xylem, a tissue whose structure provides hydraulic pathways that aid the upward movement of the water. When plants are confronted with stressors such as drought, they respond by adapting their transport characteristics. Thus, an accurate understanding of their hydraulic properties is critical for modeling the effects of climate change on plant populations and for understanding how the water use of plant populations will affect global water, energy and carbon cycles.

However, experts have been challenged by the hydraulic variability of individual plants, even between members of the same species. In addition, direct measurement of internal plant structures requires significantly more time and resources than external observables, such as leaf size.

Lu et al. try to circumvent these difficulties by constructing a model based on an easier-to-obtain alternative: sap flow rates. After developing a model that predicts sap flow based on hydraulic properties, they used the Markov chain Monte Carlo methodology to reverse it so that real-world observations of sap flow can be used to delineate the underlying hydraulic characteristics. lead. They derived their input data from 2015 measurements in northern Michigan.

In addition to a battery of synthetic tests, the authors used sap flow observations from four tree species: red maple, paper birch, large-toothed aspen and white pine. Their approach successfully predicted sap flow trends from environmental data, such as atmospheric conditions, and it can discern a unique response from each tree species.

This new method opens the way for a better understanding of interspecies and intraspecies variation in the response to large-scale climate events. According to the authors, this approach can be further improved by integrating additional environmental observations.

The research was published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences.

Invasive gum rock rose threatens cork oak trees in Portugal

More information:

Yaojie Lu et al, Intra-specific variability in hydraulic plant parameters derived from model inversion of Sap Flux data, Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences (2022). Yaojie Lu et al, Intra-specific variability in hydraulic plant parameters derived from model inversion of Sap Flux data,(2022). DOI: 10.1029/2021JG006777

Provided by American Geophysical Union







This story has been republished courtesy of Eos, hosted by the American Geophysical Union. Read the original storyhere.