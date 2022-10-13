Using genetics to support sustainable aquaculture: Results from 20 years of breeding rainbow trout

Rainbow trout. Credit: INRAE ​​- Bertrand NICOLAS



The world’s oceans can no longer handle the ever-increasing demand for fish. Aquaculture offers an alternative approach – if the production is sustainable and of high quality. INRAE, the Aqualande group and selective breeding company Les Sources de l’Avance, and France’s Poultry and Aquaculture Breeders Technical Center (SYSAAF) reviewed data from 20 years of rainbow trout breeding program conducted by the company. They compared the growth and nutritional needs of trout from this program with those of an unselected trout population.

Their findings, published in Aquaculture Reports, show that selected trout require 17% to 20% less feed to achieve the same growth rate as the non-selected trout. This can reduce the environmental impact of fish farming. A locally sourced feed, made without fish oil, fish meal or soy, was also tested on both groups of fish. The fish fed this “future” feed, which has similar nutritional characteristics, achieved similar growth performance. These unique results show that selective breeding and innovative feed sources can be effectively combined to make aquaculture more sustainable.

Between 1997 and 2019, the Aqualande group conducted a selective breeding program on 10 generations of rainbow trout, based on the principles established by INRAE ​​and the SYSAAF. They also kept unselected rainbow trout from the same original population. To determine the genetic performance gain, INRAE, Aqualande and the SYSAAF participated in the joint European research program AquaImpact, in which they compared the growth, morphology, yield and fillet lipid content of the selected and non-selected groups of fish.

They also developed a sustainable feed based on INRAE ​​research that is made without fish oil, fish meal or soy to limit non-European imports. This feed is produced with ingredients from France and Europe, such as potato protein and microalgae. Trouts from both groups were fed this food for 110 days, while others were fed a standard commercial diet containing fishmeal and fish oil.

The results show that trout from the selective breeding program needed 17% to 20% less feed than the unselected trout to achieve the same growth rate. In addition, their fillets had a higher fat content, which improves their nutritional and flavor profile. Whether it was the sustainable or the standard feed, the trout from both groups grew at the same rate. Adding microalgae to the sustainable feed also improved the nutritional quality of the fillets, which contain just as much long-chain omega-3 fatty acids as trout fillets, given the standard fish oil feed.

This study shows that selective farming and the development of sustainable feeds are two important levers to reduce the environmental impact of farmed fish production and accelerate the transition to more sustainable aquaculture.

Research breakthrough delivers fish-free aquaculture feed that raises key standards

More information:

Marc Vandeputte et al, Realized genetic gains on growth, survival, feed conversion and quality traits after ten generations of multi-trait selection in rainbow trout Oncorhynchus mykiss fed with a standard diet or a “future” fish- and soy-free diet , Aquaculture Reports (2022). Marc Vandeputte et al, Realized genetic gains on growth, survival, feed conversion and quality traits after ten generations of multi-trait selection in rainbow trout Oncorhynchus mykiss fed with a standard diet or a “future” fish- and soy-free diet ,(2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.aqrep.2022.101363

Provided by INRAE ​​- National Research Institute of Agriculture, Food and Environment