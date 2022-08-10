Using Fish Ear Bones to Estimate Ancient Seawater Temperature

Images of salts of elements ionized for isotope measurements in a thermal ionization mass spectrometer hosted in Ramananda Chakrabarti’s laboratory at the Center for Earth Sciences, IISc. Credit: Ramananda Chakrabarti



Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have found a way to estimate the temperature of ancient seawater by examining tiny bones in the ears of fish.

Oceans cover three quarters of the Earth’s surface and are home to many remarkable life forms. Earth scientists have tried over time to reconstruct the temperature of seawater, but it is not easy to do so. “If you go back in time, you don’t have fossilized seawater,” explains Ramananda Chakrabarti, an associate professor at the Center for Earth Sciences (CEaS), IISc, and corresponding author of the study published in Chemical Geology. That’s why he and his Ph.D. student, Surajit Mondal, in collaboration with Prosenjit Ghosh, professor at CEaS, turned to otoliths — small bones found in the inner ear of fish.

Like corals, otoliths are made of calcium carbonate and grow throughout a fish’s life by collecting minerals from seawater. Like tree rings, these otoliths also contain clues to the fish’s age, migration patterns, and the type of water the fish lived in. For several years, Chakrabarti and his team have been monitoring calcium carbonate deposits found in small animals such as corals or foraminifera. In the current study, they chose otoliths, as scientists have discovered fossilized otoliths dating to the Jurassic period (172 million years ago).

The researchers used six contemporary otolith samples collected from different geographic locations along the east coast of North America. They analyzed the ratio of different calcium isotopes in these otoliths with a Thermal Ionization Mass Spectrometer (TIMS). By measuring the proportions of calcium isotopes in the sample, they were able to correlate them with the seawater temperatures from which the fish were collected. “We have shown that calcium isotopes are a powerful tracer of water temperature, and Surajit’s efforts make our lab the only lab in the country that can actually measure these isotope variations,” said Chakrabarti. In addition to calcium isotopes, the team also analyzed the concentration of other elements such as strontium, magnesium and barium, and their ratios in the same sample, and pooled the data together to get a more accurate value for seawater temperature within a range of plus or minus one degree Celsius. comparison with the actual value.

Organisms that live in the ocean are extremely sensitive to temperatures. A temperature increase of two degrees can lead to the extinction of several species. In addition, because the atmosphere and the ocean are “in conversation,” Chakrabarti says, much of the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere eventually dissolves in the ocean, and this ability to dissolve carbon dioxide is also linked to the temperature of the seawater — the lower the temperature, the more carbon dioxide is retained. Like a carbonated drink that loses its effervescence as it heats up, the ocean loses its ability to hold onto carbon dioxide as it warms.

Because of the close correlation they found between calcium isotope ratios and temperatures, the authors are confident that their approach can now be used on fossilized samples. Mapping early seawater temperatures is important to better understand Earth’s history, they say. “What happened in time,” Chakrabarti says, “is key to our understanding of what will happen in the future.”

More information:

Surajit Mondal et al, A multi-proxy (δ44/40Ca, Sr/Ca and 47 ) study of fish otoliths for the determination of seawater temperature, Chemical Geology (2022). Surajit Mondal et al, A multi-proxy (δCa, Sr/Ca and) study of fish otoliths for the determination of seawater temperature,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.chemgeo.2022.120950

Provided by Indian Institute of Science

