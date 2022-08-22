Using cannabis can increase risk of developing an irregular heartbeat 74%, study finds

Cannabis use may significantly increase the risk of developing an irregular heartbeat, a new study finds.

A Danish research team from Gentofte University, in Copenhagen, found that those who regularly use the drug to manage chronic pain have a 74 percent increased risk of developing arrhythmia — a problem in which a person’s heart beats at an irregular rate.

Marijuana use is on the rise in the US as it is being legalized across the country. The drug is now recreationally legal in 19 states and the District of Columbia, and can be used medicinally in nearly every state.

It is also beginning to be offered as an alternative to opioids — the highly addictive drugs are responsible for more than 70,000 annual U.S. deaths — because of the purported lack of long-term side effects associated with its use.

Cannabis use hit an all-time high among 19- to 30-year-olds in America last year, an official report found today, with four in 10 taking the drug. Experts warn it may increase the risk of heart and lung problems.

The above graph of the article shows the proportion of participants with cardiac arrhythmias in the control group (black line and shaded area) and medicinal cannabis group (green shaded area). It presents a significantly higher risk for those who use cannabis

Researchers found that people who used marijuana had a 74% increased risk of developing arrhythmia, a rare condition in which a person has an irregularly timed heartbeat (file photo)

The chart above shows the percentage of young Americans who said they were using marijuana at least once a year by 2021. It shows that the level is now at a record high

Researchers, who published their findings Monday in the European Society of Cardiology, collected data from nearly 5,000 patients who were prescribed cannabis to manage pain symptoms.

Each was matched with a different person who suffered from chronic pain but was not taking the drug.

They were followed for about six months. Participants’ risk of developing cardiovascular disease was compared after adjusting for risk factors outside of the drug’s use.

About 0.86 percent of those who used marijuana for pain relief developed a case of arrhythmia — compared with 0.49 percent of those in the control group. This marks a 74 percent jump in risk based on the use of the drug.

Researchers found no increased risk related to acute coronary syndrome or heart failure. There was also no difference depending on which chronic pain condition was treated – cannabis remained the main variable.

While 74 percent is staggering, researchers reported that the raw totals in both groups were just fractions of one percent.

‘Our study found that medicinal cannabis users had a 74 percent higher risk of heart arrhythmias compared to non-users; however, the absolute risk difference was modest,” said Dr. Nina Nouhravesh, the study’s lead author, in a statement.

“It should be noted that a higher proportion of those in the cannabis group were taking other analgesics, namely non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioids and anti-seizure drugs, and we cannot rule out that this is the higher risk of cardiac arrhythmias.”

While the medical and recreational cannabis markets in Europe are still in their infancy, they are slowly becoming a bigger part of everyday life in the state.

The drug – once taboo in America – is slowly being legalized. The drug is allowed to be used recreationally in 19 US states and the District of Columbia.

Many others will join that group in the near future, with the legalization of cannabis in the seven states.

The use of marijuana as a pain reliever has also become popular in the US, as many patients and doctors hope to avoid the dangerously addictive nature of opioids.

Data released Monday by the National Institutes of Health shows marijuana use in the US hit record levels last year.

A survey of 5,000 Americans ages 19 to 30 found that 43 percent of people in the population cohort had taken the drug in the past year.

More than one in four, 29 percent, used it every month. About 11 percent used the drug every day.

These numbers represent a doubling of marijuana use from five years ago — when the drug was only allowed to be used in a handful of states.

dr. Yuyan Shi, a health policy analyst at the University of California, San Diego, who leads research into cannabis use, complained earlier this year about the “adverse mental health effects” it had on young people. She warned that it can also hinder breathing and lead to heart disease.