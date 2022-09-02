Use your loaf! Be creative and rustle up these mouthwatering dishes

CREAMY RASPBERRY AND LEMON BREAD AND BUTTER PUDDING

Serves 4

30g (1oz) butter, plus extra for greasing

6 thick slices of bread

200g (7oz) raspberries

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

300 ml (½pt) whole milk

200 ml (7fl oz) double cream

Grated zest of 1 lemon

2 tbsp light brown sugar

Cream or custard, to serve

Preheat the oven to 180°C/fan 160°C/Gas 4. Grease a 25 cm (10 inch) square or round baking dish.

Marks & Spencer Fizzero Rosé NV (0%) £4.50

Butter the bread and then cut it into triangles. Place half of the triangles on the bottom of the dish, butter side up and slightly overlapping. Sprinkle with half the raspberries, sprinkle with the remaining bread, followed by the remaining raspberries.

In a pitcher, mix the eggs, milk, cream and half of the lemon zest. Pour the pudding over the whole and press lightly so that it is completely covered with the egg mixture.

Bake for 20 minutes, then remove from oven and push the bread into the custard slightly. Sprinkle with the sugar and bake for 15 minutes, or until puffed and golden brown. Sprinkle with the remaining lemon zest and serve with cream or custard.

PERFECT WITH PUD

I go here for a non-alcoholic option to put the pudding center stage. This no-drink sparkler is great value with easy, clear refreshment and just enough fruitiness to work with the recipe.

CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST WITH SUMMER FRUITS

Serves 2

2 large eggs

150 ml (¼pt) whole milk

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsp brown sugar

A big pat of butter

4 thick slices of bread, halved diagonally

100 g blueberries

100g (3½oz) raspberries

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Maple syrup, to drizzle

In a wide, shallow bowl, beat the eggs, milk, cinnamon and sugar until combined. Heat the butter in a large skillet until sizzling.

Banfi Rosa Regale Brachetto D’Acqui 2020 (7%) £16.50, mcswiggans.co.uk

Dip a piece of bread in the egg mixture and flip to coat both sides. Let the excess drip off and place the bread in the pan. Repeat with the remaining bread.

Cook for 1 minute, or until golden brown, then turn and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the fruit and cook for 1 minute. Remove the bread with a spatula.

Cook the fruit for 1 more minute. Layer with the bread on plates. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and drizzle with maple syrup.

SUPER WITH CINNAMON

A little splash here on a hidden Italian gem. Scented like a rose petal and sweet like the ripest cherry, this pink sparkler gives an instant sense of occasion. It works a charm with a treat like cinnamon toast. And at only 7% alcohol, it’s ideal for brunch.

STEAK, BLUE CHEESE AND RED ONION SANDWICH

Serves 2

1 tsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 medium, 2 cm (¾in) thick sirloin steak

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 slices of bread, thickly sliced

2 tbsp mayonnaise 1 tsp mustard

2 handfuls of arugula

2 tomatoes,

sliced ​​red onion,

pickle slices (optional)

50g (1¾oz) Saint Agur (or other blue cheese), crumbled

Tesco Finest Saint-Chinian 2020 (13.5%) £9

Heat the oil in a pan, add the garlic and fry until sizzling. Add the steaks and cook for 3 minutes. Flip, season and cook for 2-3 minutes until cooked to your liking. Let rest for 5 minutes.

Toast the bread lightly, drizzle with a little oil and place on a plate. Cut the steak diagonally.

Mix the mayonnaise and mustard and spread it over the bread. Spread 2 slices of bread with the arugula, tomatoes, steak, onion, pickle (if using) and cheese.

Spread with the remaining slices of bread and secure with a skewer.

BEAUTIFUL WITH STEAK

Heavenly, spicy and fragrant, this French red blend is divinely deep to match the richness of steak. Watch out for its tantalizing aromatic bloom – think pitted black olives, scoff for the salty blue cheese and onion bite. Top tip: decant it to beautifully enhance the aromas

PANZANELLA SALAD WITH TOMATOES, ONION AND RED PEPPERS

Serves 4

4 thick slices of slightly stale, hardened bread, cut into small pieces

8 tbsp olive oil 2 large cloves garlic, finely chopped

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 large, juicy tomatoes, diced

300g (10½oz) baby tomatoes in various colors, halved

1 x 280g jar ready-to-eat grilled mixed peppers, drained and sliced

1 small red onion, chopped

A handful of olives

1 heaping tablespoon of capers

A handful of fresh basil leaves, torn

Preheat the oven to 180°C/fan 160°C/gas mark 4. Place the bread, 2 tbsp oil and half of the garlic in a serving dish and toss.

Blind River Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (13.5%) £10.99, Waitrose

Spread on a baking tray and bake for 10-15 minutes until golden brown.

Let cool. In the same bowl, whisk the remaining oil and garlic with the vinegar.

Season and add the tomatoes, bell pepper, red onion, olives, capers and croutons.

Toss well, sprinkle with basil and serve immediately

COOK’S TIP

This classic Italian summer salad uses slightly stale bread – ciabatta works particularly well in this dish

TOMATO TALISMAN

Sauvignon Blanc loves the natural acidity of tomatoes and can also be used in recipes against spicy vinegar.

New Zealand’s Marlborough region still offers extraordinary character without breaking the bank if you know where to look, and this beauty is layered with tantalizing tropical verve.

PEANED FISH WITH QUICK MADE TARTAR SAUCE

4 slices lightly aged sourdough bread, torn into pieces

2 eggs 3 tbsp flour Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 large or 4 small white fish fillets

1 tbsp olive oil

For the tartar sauce

1 tbsp capers, drained and finely chopped

2 small gherkins, finely chopped

4 tbsp mayonnaise

Juice of ½ lemon

To serve

Buttered new potatoes

Boiled peas or green beans, or salad of your choice

Sprigs of fresh dill (optional)

The Society’s Greek White 2021 (12.5%) £8.95, thewinesociety.co.uk

Grind the bread in a food processor to fine breadcrumbs. Transfer to a shallow bowl.

Beat the eggs in a second shallow bowl. Place the flour in a third shallow bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Dust a fish fillet in the flour, then dip the egg in until well coated, let the excess drip off and finally roll it in the breadcrumbs.

Transfer to a plate and repeat with the other fillet(s). Heat the oil in a large pan. When the fish is hot, add the fish, turn the heat to low and cook for 4-5 minutes on each side, until golden brown and cooked through.

Meanwhile, combine all the ingredients for the tartar sauce in a bowl. Arrange the fish on 2 plates with the new potatoes and green peas or green beans, or salad.

Add a spoonful of tartar sauce and sprinkle with black pepper and optional dill.

GREAT WITH VIS

Not only is this a wonderful match with breaded whitefish, it’s an excellent reason to join The Wine Society! With a fantastic aroma and exotic taste, it is a unique blend of local grapes. For under £10 this kind of quality and value should be shared with friends and family…before I buy the lot! Available from Monday.