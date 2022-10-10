Use ESPN? Watch the NFL From Anywhere

Do you want to find out how to watch nfl online on espn from anywhere? ESPN is a fantastic and versatile way to watch the NFL. ESPN is available both in terrestrial, satellite, and online formats. The online version is what people usually go for nowadays.

You can go to the official portals of ESPN online and watch NFL football games. Though, times are changing rapidly. The online realm is now a hugely popular way for fans to consume football. Watching the NFL online seems to be the biggest influence on this the continued growth of the sports and the growth of the audience. Faster internet speeds have changed platforms a lot as well, and HD video streaming for mobile phones is now extremely popular. In fact, live games can be viewed easily on most devices. The internet has even changed our television viewing experience by allowing us to experience smart TV action in any room in our house. So, we can now watch the game on a variety of screens that we own such as our phones, computers, tablets, and smart TVs. There is only one caveat, though. Outside the United States, the option to stream NFL football digitally is usually blocked. Geographic blocking occurs when countries that have exclusive broadcasting rights prohibit access to American content.

What Is a VPN?

When utilizing a VPN, people connect their computer, mobile phone, tablet, or Internet-capable device to a private network where a dedicated or shared IP address is provided by the VPN provider. As a result, their computer is encrypted against outside attacks, and their identity is concealed when browsing the internet. VPNs, or virtual private networks, were largely invented to protect people from viruses and, later, corporate and government surveillance. These creations, especially premium products like NordVPN, are able to secure and anonymize you fully. Other offerings freom PIA, Mullvad, Surfshark, and Cyberghost are common examples of great premium VPN providers. Be wary of lesser VPNs that are unknown in the community as these may be unsafe for your devices and your privacy.

Catch NFL Action In Various Ways With a VPN

To view the NFL online, you need to know where content is offered and how to access it. Some content is free (takes coverage from cable TV channels) while other content is available via paid digital streaming platforms. As for the free content, you will see a comprehensive list below that you can use at your own convenience.

Look at the top free streams out there below as well as the channels where they take their coverage from. These are some great recommendations for free streams that won’t infect you with malware and have good content;

USTVGO 123 TV Live Soccer TV Live TV Stream2Watch StreamNFL NFLBites NFLWebcast SportLemonTV CricFreeTV BuffStreams BossCast

Now, take a look at official NFL channels where the free streams get their content from;

ESPN

ESPN 2

CBS Sports

NBC Sports

FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 2

The NFL Network

NFL RedZone

You will see that ESPN is on this list. According to ESPN’s official website;

“ESPN is an American international basic cable sports channel owned by ESPN Inc., owned jointly by The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Communications. The company was founded in 1979 by Bill Rasmussen along with his son Scott Rasmussen and Ed Eagan. ESPN broadcasts primarily from studio facilities located in Bristol, Connecticut.”

Now that you know how good ESPN is, how about you take a look at how to use a premium VPN to unblock ESPN coverage (and any other coverage from the above lists)?

How do you use a VPN to unblock blackouts and geo-blocks? Thankfully, modern-day all-in-one apps make this a simple process where you do not need specialized technical knowledge of any kind.

The following are the simple steps you need to take. Once you have paid for and downloaded the premium VPN you have chosen (a few dollars a month), download your VPN software and install it. Next, connect to a server in the United States within the app itself. Ideally, you want a server that is closer to where you are for the sake of speed and connection stability. You will soon see a green light indicating that the connection has succeeded. Now, the rest of the internet will be tricked into believing that you are located where your server is. This is exactly what you need to bypass NFL broadcasting regulations.

Now, try any of the streams and platforms above and check whether the stream now works, because it should. If in the rare case that you are still geo-blocked, just try switching to another server in the United States via your VPN. Also, try viewing the content in a private or incognito browser window.