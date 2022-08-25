USC launches campaign to rename their live rooster mascot with ‘COCK COMMANDER’ leading polls

<!–

The University of South Carolina needs a new name for their live rooster mascot after a bizarre dispute between the bird’s owners, past and present.

The bottom line is that the former owners, Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli, are unhappy with his newest caretakers, the Clarks, who refuse to clip the comb on his head.

Sir Big Spur had previously had the fleshy area on his head clipped to mimic the look of a fighting Gamecock.

The reported reasoning, per The Charleston Post & Courierbecause the rooster’s currently longer locks are for health benefits.

The naming rights between the university and the Albertellis have expired and it seems they have no interest in renewing them after changes to their feathered friend.

USC is now investigating a new name for the bird that will be in play for their opening football game against Georgia State on September 3.

Sir Big Spur VI to be renamed after a fight between its current and former owners

The rooster, in several iterations, has been present at USC games since his first in 1999

With the new and possibly improved name capturing the imagination of Gamecock Nation, The State put together a list of 10 possible options before giving readers a chance to vote.

The state has put together a list of 10 possible options for readers to vote for

At the time of writing, Cock Commander holds the lion’s share with 78 percent of the vote, followed by Cluck Norris and Coop (or Cooper), who have five percent and four percent, respectively.

According to the university legal team, it is impossible to call the live mascot a repeat of Sir Big Spur.

The school is “disadvised to use an old name ‘Big Spur’, which has been suggested by many fans, due to its close relationship with Sir Big Spur, who is not owned by the university,” USC marketing director Eric Nichols said via The state.

It’s the end of an era for Gamecock fans with the bird that first appeared in 1999 during a USC baseball game.

In 2006, he made his first appearance at the school’s football games. He was often seen on ‘The Roost Roller’ – a motorized remote-controlled cart used to drive around Williams-Brice Stadium.

The bird may be named ‘Cluck Norris’ in tribute to actor Chuck Norris

There have been six different Sir Big Spurs under the Albertellis ownership model.

Due to the health complications and advanced age of the Albertellis, they had sought new owners to take over the South Carolina fan favorite.

Sir Big Spur VI was not present during the 2020 season as live mascots were banned by the SEC under COVID restrictions.

Although he returned in 2021 and will do so again in 2022, just with a different identity.