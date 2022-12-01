USA vs Netherlands World Cup 2022 – Team news, kickoff time, TV channel and stream, head-tohead

The United States qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday with a victory over Iran, but the hard work is far from done for Gregg Berhalter’s men.

The US now face the Netherlands, who topped Group A ahead of Senegal, with both sides desperate to keep their tournaments alive for as long as possible.

Lurking in the quarter-finals is the winner of Argentina vs Australia, but first it’s the small matter of Saturday’s round of 16.

With the race fast approaching, Sports mail takes you through everything you need to know below.

WHEN IS THE NETHERLANDS VS IRAN

The match is on Saturday, December 3 at the 45,000 capacity Khalifa International Stadium.

Date: Saturday December 3

Time: 3pm (UK time), 10am (US EST), 2am – 4 December (AUS EST)

HOW TO WATCH THE GAME

Fox Sports broadcasts all World Cup matches in the US, meaning Alexi Lalas, Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan will be on hand to analyze how the match unfolds in Qatar.

U.S: Fox Sports, Telemundo and Peacock

UK: BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Australia: SBS and SBS On Demand

WHERE IS THE GAME PLAYED?

The game between the US and the Netherlands will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium, one of the few arenas not built specifically for the World Cup.

The stadium has a capacity of 45,857 and recently hosted the Club World Cup 2019. It will also be the venue for this year’s third place, the day before the final.

The Netherlands already played in the stadium once during the tournament, but it was the only game they failed to win: a 1-1 draw with Ecuador in their second game.

Holland vs USA: Team news

Holland SQUAD

Louis van Gaal’s team suffered a blow earlier this week when young right-back Jeremie Frimpong left training in tears after a suspected ankle injury.

Manchester United’s goal has yet to play in the tournament and now appears to be in serious doubt for the last 16 as he is still being assessed by medics.

keepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax Amsterdam).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (International).

midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta Bergamo), Marten de Roon (Atalanta Bergamo), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).

Forward: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noah Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas).

US SQUAD

Christian Pulisic literally put his body on the line against Iran, bundling the winner but getting injured in the process.

He was taken off the field at half time after initially trying to continue but ended up in hospital after the game. While there, he posted a selfie to celebrate the win and insisted he will be ready for Saturday’s big game against the Netherlands.

Other than that, it’s more tactical decisions than injury concerns for Berhalter.

Once again, all eyes will be on Gio Reyna after being benched again for the game against Iran. Will the 19-year-old get some more playing time in the knockout stages?

US selection:

keepers: Ethan Horvath, Matt Turner, Sean Johnson.

Defenders: Joe Scally, Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, DeAndre Yedlin, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson.

midfielders: Cristian Roldan, Kellyn Acosta, Luca de la Torre, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson.

Forward: Jordan Morris, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Giovanni Reyna, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright.

HEAD TO HEAD

The two sides have met five times in the past, but never in a competitive match.

The first time they ever faced each other was in 1998, a 2-0 victory for the Netherlands, and they went on to win 2-0, 1-0 and 2-1 in 2002, 2004 and 2010.

The last time they played, however, the United States took revenge by winning a thriller 4-3 in Amsterdam. The USMNT would break off your hand on Saturday for a similar result.