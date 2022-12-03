USA train for the last time before Round 16 clash with Holland as Christian Pulisic returns

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The USA were last spotted training in Qatar on Friday night ahead of their Round of 16 clash against the Netherlands, with Christian Pulisic on the grass following an injury earlier this week.

The Chelsea winger left the decisive group stage match vs. Iran at half-time after suffering from what the team later called a ‘pelvic contusion’, but the team announced on Friday that he had been cleared to play against Holland.

He and his teammates looked focused as they took to the pitch at Al Gharafa SC.

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream are good bets to restart on Saturday

Meanwhile, Sergino Dest seems to start as right back against his native country

Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic looked focused in practice on Friday

Josh Sargent also participated in practice, but his chances of playing a role vs. The Dutch look gloomy after sustaining an injury himself vs. Iran.

“He’s another one we’re going to test in practice, see where he stands,” US coach Gregg Berhalter said of Sargent.

‘We will see. I mean, he’s going to test, he’s going right now.”

Meanwhile, the Netherlands also had a training session at Qatar University ahead of the knockout match.

Luca de la Torre (left) has yet to see the field for the USMNT in this tournament

Tyler Adams was hugely impressive as captain and in the heart of midfield

And while the US appears to be largely healthy, the Netherlands has more concerns heading into the game.

Coach Louis Van Gaal revealed on Friday that several players in the squad had flu symptoms and expressed fears about the spread of the disease throughout the group.

Taking feedback from his players into account, Van Gaal chose not to put players through their usual 11v11 in training on Friday, although no one in the squad was missing from the session.

The winner of the match between the US and the Netherlands will probably play against Argentina in the quarterfinals.

Attackers Wout Weghorst and Memphis Depay looked relaxed ahead of the game against the US