USA star Weston McKennie makes a young fan’s night by gifting her the jersey he wore in Iran win

American star Weston McKennie makes a young fan evening by gifting her the jersey he wore during Iran’s victory to reach the World Cup final 16 and giving her a hug in a heartwarming post-match moment

By Tyrell Feaster for Dailymail.Com

published: 02:12, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 02:34, December 1, 2022

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie made a young fan day following the United States’ World Cup victory against Iran.

In a heartwarming moment caught on camera, McKennie saw a fan holding a sign that read “#8 McKennie, please give me your shirt.”

McKennie handed the girl his jersey from the massive game and hugged her in the stands.

Weston McKennie made a young fan day after the United States’ World Cup victory against Iran

The Juventus midfielder then posed for a photo alongside his fan, with the pair giving a thumbs up to the camera.

During the match itself, McKennie impressed the rest of his teammates as the United States secured a 1-0 win to advance to the World Cup knockout stages, having all missed out on the 2018 tournament.

McKennie did his part in midfield with captain Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah helping the US control possession and stay on the front foot for large parts of the night.

Had the US not advanced, much of the blame would have been placed on McKennie, who missed several chances in the United States’ 0-0 draw against England, including a babysitter from just in front of the net.

During the game itself, Juve midfielder McKennie impressed the rest of his teammates

McKennie and teammates celebrate victory over Iran to advance from the World Cup group

The United States will now face the Netherlands in what many will consider a winable game for the Americans.

The US will hope for another strong performance from striker Christian Pulisic, who scored the winning goal against Iran before leaving with what was diagnosed as a pelvic contusion.

Pulisic said he will be ready for the America’s Round of 16 game, in which they would face Australia or Argentina if they won.

