USA duo Yunus Musah and Antonee Robinson have attracted transfer interest after World Cup

American stars Yunus Musah and Antonee Robinson have reportedly sparked interest in the transfer market after impressing at the World Cup.

The USA’s World Cup run came to an abrupt halt on Saturday after Gregg Berhalter’s team was knocked out in a heartbreaking 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

However, despite leaving, Musah and Robinson seemed to have had enough time in Qatar to catch the eye of some for Europe’s biggest teams.

Musah, in particular, was part of the powerful USA midfield that led the team to the knockout stages.

The midfielder, who only turned 20 on November 29, is on the wish list of a number of Premier League clubs, according to transfer guru. Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal are said to be particularly interested and recently sent scouts to track the New York native.

Musah played in Arsenal’s Under-18 youth squad from 2018-19 before joining Valencia B and eventually being promoted to the first team in 2020.

But Musah is not only on the radar of the top English elite, Inter Milan would also be interested.

However, a move to the Serie A giants in January could prove less viable as the price tag could be too high for the Italian club when the winter transfer window opens.

Musah has found the net twice in 11 LaLiga appearances for Valencia so far this season, mainly playing as a central midfielder.

Meanwhile, according to Romano, Robinson could also be on the move.

A number of Italian clubs would follow Fulham’s left back, but a departure from Craven Cottage would be less likely.

Fulham, who were promoted back to the Premier League last season, would like to keep the full-back at least until the end of the season, meaning a transfer in January is less likely.

However, given the rumored interest and demand for left-backs among Europe’s elite, Robinson could move later in 2023.

The defender played thirteen Premier League games this season for Fulham, which finished in ninth place before the break for the World Cup.

The 25-year-old was reportedly set to join AC Milan two years ago when he was at Wigan, but further medical tests were required by Italian authorities and the deal could not be finalized before the deadline passed.

But Robinson, who began his career at Everton and was born in England, is now back on the radar of Italy’s top clubs after impressing at the World Cup.