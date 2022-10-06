USA Cricket commercial partner deeply concerned over board’s financial situation

Vijay Srinivasan, co-founder of American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) – USA Cricket’s commercial partner and parent company of the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) T20 competition – told ESPNcricinfo about ACE and MLC’s concerns about the current perilous financial situation. situation of USA Cricket. USA Cricket’s debt has been an ongoing problem since the board suffered six-figure losses after the three-game ODI series against Ireland was canceled last December due to Covid-19. But it was reiterated in a letter sent to all members last week by Atul Rai, USA Cricket’s interim board chairman, ahead of the next AGM on October 9.

“We are quite concerned about the current state of the finances at USA Cricket,” Srinivasan told ESPNcricinfo. “The fact that the ICC has had to withhold funding is of great concern to us. We are here to help them. As long as it is constructive, positive engagement, we want to work with USA Cricket to find a way to help them operate through this current financial crisis.”

Of particular concern to Srinivasan is the fact that Rai’s letter emphasized that board officials – including national team players – have remained unpaid. This is despite the fact that many of ACE’s payments to USA Cricket are for this very purpose.

“We have a contractual agreement that guarantees them a minimum of $8 million over the first 10 years of the deal,” Srinivasan said. “Where we are now is we have already spent nearly $5 million directly on USA Cricket in the first three years, which is nearly $1.4 million dollars above what we are contractually obligated to spend.

“Since 2019, we’ve spent $1.7 million in player payments directly to players. So when we read things in Atul’s mail that they can’t afford player salaries, it’s a bit concerning as we currently have seven of the players from the American men’s team.”

“We pay them 5% of the top. We take 100% of all costs, we take 100% of all losses. All exposure is ours. So I think it’s a really fair deal.” Srinivasan on ACE’s deal with USA Cricket

According to Srinivasan, ACE has also given USA Cricket an additional $800,000 as “discretionary financing” that is outside the scope of the contracted $8 million. But even with this extra money, Srinivasan says the details of the issues outlined in Rai’s letter caught his attention.

The main cause of the situation was that Ireland series. What started as a momentous occasion for the US – they recorded an opening T20I win, their first over a Full Member – turned into a financial catastrophe when the three scheduled ODIs were suspended following a Covid outbreak in the Irish squad.

While USA Cricket had no debt at the time, it also did not have the necessary funds on hand to organize the Ireland tour and needed the intervention of ACE. As part of ACE’s commercial agreement with USA Cricket, there is contractual wording that ACE will manage all commercial activities for ODIs and T20Is hosted in the US. However, when the opportunity with Ireland was offered to ACE, there was some resistance to the cost of hosting the series, with several board sources claiming that ACE did not give their full support to go ahead with the event.

Srinivasan confirmed ACE’s hesitation, but says it was based on projected budgets to host it over the Christmas holiday in Florida, a destination with peak costs at that time of year. The guidelines applicable at the time for bio-bubbles also caused escalating costs.

“Let me be completely clear on one point. The opportunity to play and host a Full Member was super exciting for us,” said Srinivasan. “As we got more details…we felt the forecasts were too rosy and it would be far from a break-even event. We felt the revenue forecasts weren’t realistic, so the deficit would be much larger than they expected and the timing of it and the location of it, we felt the cost would be too high to fund.”

“So what we did say was that we would divest all of our earnings shares. We said USA Cricket could keep 100% of the earnings and we would give an advance – as they felt they could make a profit from this – and when you get earnings back, just pay us back.”

Ultimately, Srinivasan says that ACE has provided a $150,000 advance on future payouts. ACE also covered the cost of sending two staff members to help run on-site operations and logistics for the series. But only the two T20Is were played, resulting in heavy losses.

ACE and MLC co-founder Sameer Mehta with USA Cricket board members – and former players – Nadia Gruny and Sushil Nadkarni•Peter Della Penna

“In the end they came far, far below even what we thought they would fall short,” Srinivasan said. “The way this arrangement is meant to work is they find a Full Member or multiple Full Members to come and we would fund all of that. The exposure is meant to be ours and then we would make money from it , commercialize it and if there’s a loss, that’s our loss to bear. This was unique in the sense that we weren’t willing to do it given all the limitations. So we said if this is something you still want to do We’ll give you the money to make it happen, but you keep all the revenue, but the exposure is yours too.

“We are not refunded that [$150,000]. Technically, it would be offset against future payments in our agreement. This is part of this holistic discussion that needs to take place. Our goal is not for the American cricketer to get into financial trouble.”

As for board chairman Rai’s claim that the original deal negotiated between USA Cricket and ACE needs to be finalized so that it “works for all parties” – Rai voted for the deal during his first stint as board director when it was signed in May 2019 – Srinivasan characterized it as a negotiating stance of Rai.

“We’re going to pay them 5% gross from all our commercial cricketing business, whether it’s Major League Cricket or whatever we do,” Srinivasan said. “We pay them 5% of the top. We take 100% of all costs, we take 100% of all losses. All exposure is ours. So I think it’s a really fair deal where you don’t have exposure, you have no risk and you will receive a significant portion of the revenue for all commercial activities that MLC will carry out.

“So I think that all of that collectively, with the funding of the ICC and with what we’re doing, my view is that USA Cricket is by far the best equipped member in the Associate world. Given that, I think it’s a little bit concerned that they are in this situation. But having said that, we are here and we would like to talk to them and see if we can help them out of this situation.”