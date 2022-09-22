USA Basketball says no one will wear Brittney Griner’s no. 15 at the upcoming FIBA Women’s World Cup

USA Basketball said none of its players at the Women’s World Cup would wear No. 15 when the tournament begins Thursday, in honor of Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on drug charges last month.

Griner, who wore No. 15 in international competition, helped the U.S. collect two of its 10 gold medals at the quadrennial tournament, which takes place in Sydney this year and runs through Oct. 1.

‘USA Basketball continues to keep BG in our thoughts as we take to the court in Sydney. To her credit, no American players will wear BG’s No. 15 in this contest. #WeAreBG,” the sport’s national governing body said on Twitter.

Team USA Basketball says no one will wear Brittney Griner’s number 15 at the upcoming 2022 FIBA ​​World Cup in Sydney

No one on Team USA wears No. 15 besides two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner. USA Basketball will honor BG as they take the court in Sydney at the World Cup. No. 15 will be reserved until BG is home again. #WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/S7ud0jX3Mi — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) 21 September 2022

US President Joe Biden met with the WNBA star’s wife, Cherelle Griner, last week and has called the verdict against Griner ‘unacceptable’. The U.S. said in July it was making a “substantial offer” for the release of Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

Coach Cheryl Reeve admitted on Wednesday that the fate of the ‘gentle soul’ Griner weighs heavily on the US team at the tournament.

Griner, a standout when they won gold at the Tokyo Olympics last year, would normally be in the squad as they try to claim a fourth straight title and 11th overall, starting Thursday against Belgium.

Reeve said Griner would be ‘top of mind’ throughout the 10-day tournament and revealed players had been in touch with her to send messages of support.

“The mindset is just trying to stay strong for her and do what we can,” Reeve said, describing Griner as “a gentle soul, just full of love.”

Griner was arrested in February and in August was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison

She added that players had been able to communicate with their teammate via email and send “messages of love and support and strength”.

‘It’s on their mind every day. It’s heavy, it’s really, really heavy, especially since we’re going into this American basketball competition, she added.

‘She’s such a big part of a lot of our lives so it’s challenging.’

Since being selected first overall by Baylor University in the 2013 WNBA draft, Griner won the 2014 WNBA Finals, has been named a WNBA all-star eight times, has been the league’s scoring leader twice and has been named to several lists highlighting best in women’s basketball.

In addition, she has won four gold medals with Team USA – including two at the Olympics and two at the WC.