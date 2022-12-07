US woman ‘left bleeding after being raped by British tennis ace Anne Keothavong’s lawyer husband’

<!–

An American woman has told how she was left bleeding after being brutally raped by the husband of a former British tennis star.

The woman, whose name has not been released, said she feared corporate lawyer Andrew Bretherton would “suffocate” her in the bedroom of his “small flat in a grand building” after he pushed her face into the pillow with his ” semi-professional tennis elbow’. ‘.

In an interview taped at Kensington Police Station in 2018, the woman revealed how she had urged Bretherton to “slow down” as he continued to “shove his hands into my pants” and “caressed my breasts.”

But in the hour-long recording played today before a jury at the Inner London Crown Court, the woman recounted how she was forced to “let him do what he was doing” after the young barrister loosened his grip and she could ‘gasp a little’ for air’.

Andrew Bretherton, 49, is on trial at Inner London Crown Court charged with raping a woman in 2008

Anne Keothavong and partner Andrew Bretherton arrive at the Champions’ Dinner at the Guildhall in The City of London in 2019

They heard how Bretherton – who twice denies rape – allegedly played the Guns ‘n Roses song “Welcome to the jungle” at his home in Kensington before “recording the murder” and raping the “worldly” university student.

The Anglo-American woman said of the alleged attack in 2008: ‘He hit me hard on my buttocks and after that I had no control.

“My best option was to let him do what he was doing so I could breathe.”

The woman told how the rape ended only after she was “wrinkled into a ball” and assumed the shape of an “inchworm.”

Bretherton, who qualified with the elite law firm Slaughter and May, met the woman in the summer of 2007 through a mutual friend. Pictured with his wife

His alleged victim felt she was ‘suffocating’ as she was assaulted, Inner London Crown Court heard. File image

She said, “He grabbed my chest and I shrank into a ball, into an inch worm.”

The woman told how she ran into the bathroom and locked the door.

She said, ‘My pants were around my ankles. There was a lot of blood.

“I got organized and I knew I had to get away from it all.

He lay in bed with his arms across his chest, looking stunned and calculated.

‘I said to him; “You don’t, you don’t.”

“I overshot him and went out.

The woman told how the doorman of the apartment in Kensington could see that she was upset.

She told police, “I said something like; “Call the police, handcuff him”.

“I went out on the street and took a cab home.”

The American woman told police how she had wanted to find a good partner and boyfriend and continue to live in the UK.

She said she went to Bretherton’s flat willingly, thinking she might “wake up with a new boyfriend.”

But she didn’t expect to be suffocated and raped.

Corporate lawyer Andrew Bretherton married former British tennis number one Anne Keothavong in 2015.

He denies all allegations.