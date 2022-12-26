US will remain largest economy as Covid hits China’s growth

China’s disastrous handling of the pandemic has reduced its chances of overtaking the United States as the world’s largest economy, according to an influential think tank.

Until recently, the Asian superpower was pursuing a zero-Covid policy, which involved imposing strict lockdowns across much of the country from early 2020 in an effort to eradicate the virus.

This caused chaos in global supply chains, putting pressure on the global economy and slowing down China’s own growth.

President Xi Jinping abandoned the zero-Covid strategy that China had previously adopted

With President Xi Jinping abandoning the zero-covid strategy, leading to rising infections and deaths, it could take much longer than expected for China to rival the United States in size.

Before the pandemic, it was widely assumed that China’s output would soon surpass that of the US. Two years ago, the Center for Business and Economic Research (CEBR) expected China to eclipse the US by 2028. The year past, moved its forecast to 2030.

But now he doesn’t expect China to become the world’s largest economy until 2036.

An aging population, high debt levels leading to corporate collapses in the housing market, and the damaging effect of rising Covid levels are all set to put a wrench in the road.

Karl Thompson, economist at the appreciation tank, said: “The date on which China is expected to overtake the United States in economic terms has now been pushed back six years, to 2036.”

This comes as growth in the US economy and the dollar has been more impressive than expected, while internal developments in China create a weaker economic outlook.”

But any advantage the Asian nation gains may not last. Thompson said: “Looking ahead, it’s conceivable that demographic factors could, in fact, cause the US to regain its place ahead of China.”

While most countries have been rocked by the aftermath of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and the resulting cost of living crisis, the UK in particular is held back by high taxes, a lack of clarity on Brexit and insufficient focus on growth-boosting policies, according to the think tank.