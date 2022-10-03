US warns about foreign efforts to sway American voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are warning ahead of November’s midterm elections that Russia is working to raise doubts about the integrity of the US election, while China is interested in undermining US politicians who see it as a threat to the interests of its citizens. Beijing considers.

An unclassified intelligence advisory, newly obtained by The Associated Press, says China is likely trying to influence select races to “hamper candidates perceived as particularly hostile to Beijing.” In the advisory, sent to state and local officials in mid-September, intelligence officials said they believe Beijing sees a lower risk of meddling in the midterm elections compared to a presidential election.

While officials said they have not identified credible threats to U.S. electoral infrastructure, the intelligence agency’s latest warning comes at the culmination of a mid-term campaign in which an increasing number of candidates and voters are openly expressing a lack of confidence in the democratic processes of the U.S. country .

Foreign countries have long sought to influence public opinion in America, perhaps most notably in a secret russian campaign who used social media to sow discord on current social issues ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The US administration has been on high alert ever since, warning of attempts by Russia, China and Iran to meddle in US politics and shape how voters think.

The US faces foreign influence campaigns while still dealing with mounting threats to domestic election workers and the systematic spread of falsehoods and misinformation about voter fraud. Former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters — including candidates run to oversee elections in different states — Get on lying about the 2020 presidential election, even if no evidence has emerged significant voter fraud.

“The current environment is quite complex, arguably much more complex than it was in 2020,” Jen Easterly, director of the cybersecurity division at the Department of Homeland Security, told reporters Monday.

Russia amplifies divisive topics already circulating on the internet — including doubts about the integrity of US elections — but isn’t creating content of its own, said a senior FBI official who informed reporters Monday about the condition of anonymity under conditions set by the agency.

Overall, the official said, China’s efforts are focused more on shaping policy perspectives, including at the state and local levels, than on election results.

Still, China appears to have turned its attention to a “subset of candidates” in the US that it sees as opposed to its policy interests, the official explained. In a high-profile case, the Ministry of Justice in March Chinese agents charged in a plot to undermine the candidacy of a Chinese dissident and student leader of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, who was running for a New York congressional seat.

Monday’s briefing came weeks after DHS issued an advisory describing China’s approach during this interim term as different from the 2020 election, when the intelligence community judged that China made deliberate but no efforts to influence the presidential election.

During the last presidential election, there were publicly disclosed examples of influence campaigns from China. Facebook took down pages in September 2020 that it said posted a “small amount of content” about the election; that effort focused primarily on the South China Sea.

The DHS advisory does not list specific races or states where it believes China-affiliated actors could operate, but cites the March indictment alleging attempts to undermine the congressional candidate in New York. It also suggests that China’s interest in politics extends beyond the US, saying that since 2017, Australian intelligence has been scrutinizing the Chinese government’s attempts to support lawmakers or candidates, including those who support Beijing’s stance on certain issues. issues have strengthened.

A DHS spokesperson said the department regularly shares threat intelligence with federal, state and local officials.

Chinese and Russian officials and state media have historically dismissed US allegations of election meddling and, in turn, pointed to US influence efforts in other countries.

State and local governments are limited in what they can do against influence campaigns, as “it’s not their job to control political conversations,” said Larry Norden, an election security expert at the Brennan Center for Justice.

“I think there is a lot that voters should do,” he added. “If they see messages about candidates being presented in an alarmist or emotionally charged way, their radar should go up. They should check the veracity of claims and if they see false claims, they should notify the social media companies.

Scott Bates, the deputy secretary of state in Connecticut, noted that state election officials had responded to warnings about foreign influence dating back to 2016.

“Our best defense is to have an educated population,” he said.

He distinguished between misinformation about electoral processes and misinformation about a candidate or campaign.

“The electoral process, we can protect that,” he said. “If you’re talking nonsense about a candidate, we’re not going to patrol that.”

Some signs of influence operations from Russia and China are already public.

Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, said at the end of September that it has shut down a sprawling disinformation network out of Russia with fake news websites and hundreds of fake social media accounts. Researchers also uncovered a much smaller network from China that was intended to be divisive in the US but only reached a small audience.

Officials at the FBI and DHS said Monday they were unaware of a credible threat to election infrastructure. A senior FBI official said that while officials were not following specific efforts by a foreign government to hack into election equipment, they were nonetheless concerned that an adversary could spread exaggerated or false claims of compromise to undermine confidence in the election.

In addition to concerns about cybersecurity and foreign influence campaigns, the FBI is increasingly targeting physical threats to election workers.

The FBI set up a task force in the summer of 2021 to deal with the influx of threats to election security workers. Since then, it has received and reviewed more than 1,000 reports of harassing communications. Most of the harassment came from email, phone calls and social media, with the majority coming mainly from states where ongoing audits of election results were taking place.

Of those tips, about 11% met the threshold of a possible federal crime. The task force has made four arrests, the FBI said. Officials cited constitutional barriers to bringing more cases because of the First Amendment’s strong protection of an individual’s political opinion.

____

Associated Press journalist Christina A. Cassidy in Atlanta contributed to this report.

PART: