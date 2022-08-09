US urgently seeks a country to resettle a Qaeda informant

Justice Department lawyers also rejected the suggestion to release him at the base.

But his lawyers say he cannot return to Pakistan, where his wife and daughter live, because he fears prosecution there as a former Qaeda member who testified against other Guantanamo detainees.

Army Colonel Matthew Jemmott, the director of the Pentagon’s prison, disputed Mr Khan’s description of his detention as essentially solitary confinement.

Mr Khan associates with FBI agents, prison guards, military lawyers and top prison officials at “religious parties, social gatherings and gatherings on detention-related matters,” Colonel Jemmott said in an affidavit.

He also said that Mr Khan was entitled to quarterly conversations with family through a prison program called Detainee Interactive Call Experience, but that he had turned down his last two offers. DICE, as the Colonel put it, has been described in court as stop-and-go, intelligence-led conversations. A security guard listens to what the detainee wants to say during the conversation and decides on the spot whether to release the audio to the family member. The family member’s response is also on a censored delay.

Justice Department lawyers said in their file that finding a country to safely resettle Mr Khan “is in the interest of national security to encourage cooperation by individuals accused of terrorist acts or other criminal offenses committed.” be tried by military commissions.”

Of the 36 detainees at Guantánamo, two – including Mr Khan – have been convicted and 10 others are under preliminary investigation.