US unveils $700m, next-generation B-21 nuclear bomber

The United States has unveiled its latest high-tech strategic bomber: the B-21 Raider – which can carry a nuclear payload and be flown without a crew on board.

The next-generation stealth bomber was rolled out Friday at weapons manufacturer Northrop Grumman’s factory in California in a flashy ceremony attended by top US officials.

The U.S. Air Force plans to purchase at least 100 of the B-21 aircraft, which carry a price tag of $700 million per aircraft, a spokesman for Northrop Grumman said.

The unveiling of the new bombers comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions between the US, Russia and China amid the war in Ukraine and Taiwan’s territorial integrity.

Russian and Chinese strategic bombers flew a joint eight-hour patrol over the Western Pacific on Wednesday in a show of continued military cooperation between the two nations.

China’s defense ministry called the mission a “routine” effort to strengthen defense ties with Russia.

Moscow and Beijing are also currently developing strategic stealth bombers – China’s Xian H-20 and Russia’s nuclear-capable Tupolev PAK DA – expected to compete with the B-21.

Although the B-21 is capable of taking to the air without a pilot, the US Air Force said the aircraft is “provided with the capability, but no decision has been made to fly without a crew.”

“The B-21 Raider is the first strategic bomber in more than three decades,” US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a prepared statement at Friday’s event.

Austin praised the aircraft’s range and superior design.

“No other long-range bomber can match its efficiency,” said Austin.

The B-21 Raider unveiled today will be a dual-capable stealth bomber capable of firing both conventional and nuclear munitions. The B-21 will form the backbone of the Air Force’s future bomber force, consisting of B-21s and B-52s. (U.S. Air Force photo) pic.twitter.com/X6KSU7sy6U — United States Air Force (@usairforce) December 3, 2022

“Fifty years of advances in little-observable technology have gone into this plane,” he said.

“Even the most sophisticated air defense systems will struggle to detect the B-21 in flight.”

Featuring a similar “flying wing” shape to its predecessor, the B-21 will be capable of carrying conventional and nuclear weapons around the world using long-range and midair refueling capabilities.

Northrop Grumman has praised the new aircraft as “the backbone of our future bombers”.

The aerospace and design company said the first flight of the long-range bomber is expected to take place in 2023. Six of the long-range bombers are in various stages of assembly and testing at the California facility.