US Treasuries sell off as upbeat data sharpen Fed rate rise fears

Prices of US stocks and government bonds fell Tuesday after an optimistic survey of the country’s vast services sector fueled expectations of further large rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which is seen as a measure of borrowing costs around the world, added 0.15 percentage points to 3.34 percent. The yield on the two-year bond, which is sensitive to changes in short-term interest rate expectations, rose by 0.11 percentage point to 3.50 percent. Bond yields rise when their prices fall.

Meanwhile, the tech-dominated Nasdaq Composite fell for the seventh straight session, its longest losing streak since November 2016. The index fell 0.7 percent, while the broader S&P 500 index lost 0.4 percent.

Those moves, which followed a public holiday in the US on Monday, became even more emphatic after a close survey by the Institute for Supply Management found that services activity had surpassed economists’ expectations, standing at 56.9 in August compared to forecasts. from 55.1 and July. figure of 56.7. Any number above 50 indicates expansion. Business growth and new orders both accelerated last month, the report said.

The data, following a robust labor market report last week, encouraged investors to further scale up their projections of how far and quickly the Fed will raise borrowing costs to contain inflation.

Futures markets show investors believe the Fed benchmark rate will rise to nearly 4 percent in March next year. At the end of July, the same measure showed expectations of less than 3.2 percent.

Markets estimate that the Fed will raise interest rates 75 percent at its late September meeting, which would mark the third consecutive hike of such magnitude. The current target of the central bank is between 2.25 and 2.50 percent.

Analysts at Citi said the ISM survey “indicates a resilient services side of the economy, despite pressure from high prices and ongoing difficulties in hiring workers.

“This should cause the Fed to take a still aggressive stance with a [0.75 percentage point] increase in September, as inflationary pressures in services seem more indicative of tight labor markets with less pass-through from commodity shocks.”

The strong ISM value contrasted sharply with a separate survey of the same industry published Tuesday by S&P Global, which suggested the services sector was in a contraction zone. Citi said “the source of the discrepancy is unclear, but the strong ISM reading pushes back immediate concerns about slowing economic activity”.

Treasury bond yields have surged in volatile trading in recent weeks after aggressive Fed rhetoric and a worsening European energy crisis shook financial markets. Chairman Jay Powell last month reiterated the Federal Reserve’s commitment to curb rapid price growth, saying the Fed must “keep working until the job is done.”

The European Central Bank will make its own monetary policy decision on Thursday, with multiple Wall Street banks anticipating a three-quarter jumbo rise. In July, the ECB raised interest rates by an unexpectedly hefty 0.5 percentage point for the first time in more than ten years.

Moves in US Treasuries on Tuesday bounced off other debt markets. According to data from Refinitiv, 10-year UK government bond yields rose 0.16 percentage points to 3.1 percent, after hitting 3 percent on Monday for the first time since 2014. The UK government’s 10-year borrowing costs in the gold market were up more than 0.9 percentage points last month, the largest increase since at least 1989.

In currencies, the Japanese yen fell a staggering 1.7 percent to ¥142.97 against the greenback, a 24-year low, as Tokyo’s tight controls on the yield curve contrasted with rising bond yields in other major economies – causing the attractiveness of the national currency diminished.

“The yen’s role as a safe haven has been eroded by Japan’s deteriorating trade position, and the [fall in the yen] It may take some time before the Japanese authorities intervene,” ING analysts said.

In European equities, the regional Stoxx 600 stock index closed 0.2 percent higher.