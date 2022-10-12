US toxic spots: 57,000 neighborhoods with unsafe levels of toxic ‘forever chemicals’ 

57,412 US locations may have them, which is probably a big ‘underestimation’

Toxic forever chemicals ‘present in all 50 states and the District of Columbia’

Large segments of the US population live in areas contaminated with toxic ‘forever chemicals’, a study warns.

The hazardous materials are reportedly located in more than 57,000 neighborhoods across the country — with hot spots in every state.

They are concentrated near industrial plants, wastewater treatment plants, military bases and major airports.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyls (PFAS) are a class of man-made chemicals that repel grease, water, stains and heat.

They are used to make thousands of everyday items, including food packaging, carpets, clothing and cooking pans.

The toxins are called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment and can take years to break down in the body.

They have been linked to cancer, birth defects and infertility.

dr. Phil Brown, director of Northeastern University’s Social Science Environmental Health Research Institute and co-author of the paper, said, “While it sounds terrifying that there are more than 57,000 suspected contamination sites, this is almost certainly a major underestimate.”

What ARE ‘forever chemicals’? ‘Forever chemicals’ are a class of common industrial compounds that do not break down when released into the environment. Humans are exposed to these chemicals after coming into contact with food, soil or water reservoirs. These chemicals — more commonly known as per- and polyfluoroalkyls, or PFAS — are added to cookware, carpets, textiles and other items to make them more water- and stain-resistant. PFAS contamination has been detected in water near manufacturing facilities, as well as at military bases and firefighting training facilities where flame retardant foam is used. The chemicals have been linked to an increased risk of kidney and testicular cancer and damage to the immune system, as well as birth defects, smaller birth weight and reduced vaccine response in children.

The researchers did not actually test samples from all 57,000 locations in the US.

Their estimates were based on a computer model that used data from previous tests at confirmed contamination sites and extrapolated the findings to the rest of the country using precise coordinates.

To verify it was correct, they applied the model to 500 sites where they knew PFAS contamination had been confirmed.

The program picked up at 72 percent of the sites was picked up by their technique, leading the researchers to believe they had underestimated the extent of the contamination.

dr. Alissa Cordner, co-director of the PFAS Project Lab and senior author of the study, said: ‘Testing for PFAS is essential to understand the extent of PFAS contamination around the world, and it is also necessary to protect public health. in specific communities.

“There can be disincentives to PFAS testing – for example, testing is expensive, there are currently no federal regulatory levels for PFAS in drinking water and therefore it is not always clear what action to take when PFAS is detected, and remediation can be extremely expensive.”

“However, we also know that PFAS proves to be toxic at extremely low levels of exposure, so it is essential that more testing is done to determine where PFAS contamination poses a risk to the public.”

The findings are published in Letters on Environmental Science and Technology.

In June, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lowered the recommended limit of PFOS in drinking water from 70 ppt to 0.02 ppt, demonstrating that no amount of exposure to the substance is safe.

In August, EPA proposed making two PFASs — perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) — hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), also known as Superfund.

This would increase transparency about the release of the toxic chemicals and appeal to polluters to clean up their pollution.

State legislators considered at least 180 bills in 2020 that mentioned PFAS.

And at least 15 states have introduced at least 27 bills regulating things like regulating PFAS in firefighting foam and other consumer products and defining limits for PFAS in drinking water.

This included California, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New York and Wisconsin.