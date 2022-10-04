US tourists are being urged NOT to visit Mexico vacation spots due to cartel violence

The rise in cartel violence across tourist hotspots in Mexico should be a cause for concern for American tourists, security analysts have revealed.

Top destinations throughout Mexico’s Caribbean and Pacific coasts have been marred by incidents that have put innocent victims in the crossfire, but that hasn’t been enough to deter American travelers from visiting Mexico.

Mexico received 10.26 million international arrivals from January to June 2022, eclipsing pre-pandemic levels, according to Mexico’s tourism department.

The total included 6.6 million visitors by air from the United States, an increase of 19.1 percent over the same period in 2019.

At least 3.4 million US citizens landed at Cancun International Airport in the first half of 2022 to visit Cancún and the nearby tourist towns of Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres and Isla Holbox.

Security cameras show how an armed drug-trafficking gang wandered through the beachfront Hyatt hotel in Mexico before gunning down two rival dealers in November 2021

The Jalisco New Generation cartel is said to have been responsible for unleashing a wave of attacks in August across the states of Jalisco, Guanajuato and Baja California that set fire to several businesses and vehicles.

Still footage from a surveillance camera showed a man pulling out a gun at the Hotel Xcaret in Playa del Carmen before two Canadian men were murdered inside a restaurant in January

Mexican troops were stationed at Tijuana International Airport in August after a weekend of violent incidents that left 24 burned vehicles in the state of Baja California, including 15 in Tijuana, a border city across from San Diego

Former DEA Special Agent Derek Maltz told The Courier-Journal that he once warned a friend against sending his daughter on spring break in Cancún, one of the top six cities tourists prefer to visit in the Caribbean coastal state of Quintana Roo.

“I would show them the phone with all the violence down there and say, ‘I wouldn’t send my daughter there because it’s too risky,'” Maltz said.

In June, Canadian citizens Raphaël Huppé, 44, and Fannie Lorrain, 38, were found with both their throats slit in a condominium that draws a large number of tourist reservations in Playa del Carmen. Huppé was issued an Interpol red notice for his arrest for failure to appear at a court hearing in March 2016 in Quebec.

In February, two men were shot dead and a third was injured at the Art Beach restaurant in Tulum. Authorities believed the shooting was sparked by a drug war between rival drug trafficking networks.

In January, two Canadian men allegedly linked to organized crime were executed in front of hotel guests at a restaurant inside the Hotel Xcaret in Playa del Carmen.

Canadian citizen Raphaël Huppé, accused in two fraud cases in Quebec, was murdered in a condominium in Playa del Carmen in June. He and a woman identified as Fannie Lorrain both had their throats slit

Anjali Ryot of San Jose, California, was one of two women killed at a bar in Tulum, Mexico, in an incident sparked by rival drug dealers in October 2021. The 25-year-old, who was born in India, was visiting the Mexican resort town for her birthday

In November 2021, the attackers invaded a beach near the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancún and gunned down two drug dealers.

And in October 2021, Anjali Ryot, a 25-year-old travel blogger from California, was among two women shot and killed in a Tulum bar attack that left a drug dealer and three other people injured.

“When you see something like this happening, it’s just an indication that the cartels are fighting each other for control of these areas, not only for drug smuggling routes, but also for street drug sales,” says Texas-based security consultant Robert. Almonte told the newspaper.

A series of weekend attacks in mid-August across the states of Jalisco, Guanajuato and Baja California by the Jalisco New Generation cartel forced the US State Department to reissue a travel advisory.

The government implored US citizens not to travel to the states of Colima, Guerrero, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Michoacán and Sinaloa.

In addition, the State Department asked potential visitors to reconsider traveling to the states of Sonora, Morelos, Guanajuato, Durango, Chihuahua, Baja California (where the August attacks took place) and Jalisco, the site of a mall shooting on Sunday. a bodyguard died after gunmen from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel tried to kidnap a businessman in a shopping center in broad daylight.

The US government also lists 16 states and Mexico City, the capital, as places where Americans should ‘exercise increased caution.’

At least 20,722 homicides were reported from January to August 2022, according to Mexican government data.

Despite the wave of violence, Everard Meade, director of Proceso Pacifico, a peacemaking organization based in Mexico, said criminal groups are aware that foreign tourists are banned.

“I mean, there are just so few incidents where foreign tourists are victims of violence and especially murder,” he said. ‘Organised crime groups know that targeting them is not productive. They know that if they did, the result would be the National Guard running all over town. And they just don’t want that’.

Scott Stewart, vice president of TorchStone Global, a US-based security firm, is of the belief that some of the innocent victims have been ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time’ and that anyone traveling for vacation or business in Mexico should be aware of their surroundings before going there.

“And you can do that if you’re careful and if you know the risks ahead of time and if you have plans to mitigate the risks — you can definitely have a great visit there,” Stewart said.