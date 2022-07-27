US tourist from Pennsylvania found floating dead in the sea in Thailand after bleeding to death

Fisher found John Joseph Sheridan, 74, of Pennsylvania on Wednesday floating on the rocky part of the coast at Windmill Viewpoint in Phuket, Thailand. Officers found a hotel key card and a South Korean residence card on his person

Locals found the body of an American tourist floating in the waters of an island in Thailand after he apparently fell on sharp rocks and bled to death.

Fisher found John Joseph Sheridan, 74, of Pennsylvania on Wednesday floating on the rocky part of the coast at Windmill Viewpoint in Phuket, Thailand.

It took lifeguards at least two hours to pull the tourist’s body ashore as he was already decomposing after being estimated dead for seven days.

The retiree wore a Heineken beer logo shirt and green shorts with a fanny pack containing his passport and 30,000 baht (£675) in cash.

He was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy while the US Embassy was notified of the incident.

Colonel Karat Plaidueng, Chalong Police Chief, said: “The body was found in the water between the rocks in front of a viewing platform, just north of Yanui beach.

“We believe he fell off the viewing platform and hit the sharp rocks below before bleeding to death. Camera surveillance in the area would be checked in an ongoing investigation.’

His body lay face down, his face tucked into the rocks, his legs folded.

Fisherman found John Joseph Sheridan, 74, of Pennsylvania floating on the rocky part of the coast at Windmill Viewpoint in Phuket, Thailand, on Wednesday

The retiree wore a Heineken beer logo shirt and green shorts with a fanny pack containing his passport and 30,000 baht (£675) in cash

His shoe was left behind after the fall, which authorities packed as evidence

There were worms all over the man’s body, his skin swelled and bones protruded.

Officers found a hotel key card and a South Korean residence card on him.

Lieutenant Colonel Jarus Lempan, who was investigating the case, said: “We checked the CCTV footage of the route the tourist had passed by. The hotel said the elderly tourist was missing.

“We are aligning with the US Embassy and moving on to the next steps.” Officers said the US embassy in Bangkok had been notified of John’s death so officials could contact the relatives.