US tourist, 27, raped in public toilets opposite Notre Dame in Paris

A homeless man has been charged with rape after an attack on an American tourist in central Paris.

The man, who is 23 and originally from North Africa, is said to have approached the 27-year-old woman in a public toilet opposite Notre Dame and near the Louis-Philippe Bridge.

Neither the attacker nor his victim can be identified for legal reasons, but Paris prosecutors said the attack took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The American woman was walking along the banks of the Seine at the end of a Saturday night with her partner, when she entered the toilet block,” said an investigative source.

A 27-year-old tourist was allegedly raped by a homeless man originally from North Africa in the public toilets in Paris near the Louis-Philippe Bridge

The location of the public toilets where the woman was attacked is pictured

“It’s well lit and there were a lot of people around, but the woman’s partner got worried when she stayed inside for a long time.”

Entering the toilets, he heard the woman crying and then realized she was being attacked in a cubicle.

The victim managed to flee herself, after which her partner and other women managed to trap the alleged rapist in the toilet.

The police then arrived and arrested the man. After questioning, he was charged with rape.

He denied any wrongdoing and said he had a “consensual agreement with the woman” but was remanded in custody.

The woman was taken to the Pitie-Salpetrière hospital in eastern Paris, where she was treated for injuries.

The attack took place in the early hours of last Sunday morning near Notre Dame

She has since returned to the US with her partner, but remains in contact with French police and prosecutors.

The area where the attack took place is always packed with tourists, and includes Paris Plage – the urban ‘beach’ full of holiday attractions.

However, there are many complaints about lawlessness and especially about aggressive young people who threaten passers-by.