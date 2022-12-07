US to send more troops to Australia, invite Japan to joint drills

The United States and Australia agreed to deepen defense ties, including increasing the rotating presence of US air, land and sea forces in the oceanic country, citing shared concerns over China’s actions around Taiwan and in the eastern and southern seas. from China.

Tuesday’s announcement followed talks between top US and Australian diplomatic and defense officials in Washington, DC.

“Today we agreed to deepen our defense cooperation in a number of important ways,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles, also attended by defense ministers. Foreign Relations of the two nations.

“Based on today’s talks, we will increase the rotating presence of US forces in Australia. That includes rotations of bomber task groups, fighters, and future rotations of US Army and Navy capabilities,” he said.

The two countries also agreed to “invite Japan to join our posting of force initiatives in Australia,” he said.

Austin cited the rise of China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the reasons for increased US-Australian defense ties.

“The United States and Australia share a vision of a region where countries can determine their own future,” he said.

Unfortunately, that vision is being challenged today. China’s dangerous and coercive actions throughout the Indo-Pacific, including around Taiwan, and towards Pacific island countries and in the East and South China Seas, threaten regional peace and stability,” he added.

in a joint declaration Following Tuesday’s talks, known as AUSMIN, the two sides said that “in order to strengthen the US ground presence,” they would expand the locations of US Army and Marine Corps forces in Australia. He said they would also identify priority locations to support the enhanced US presence with upgrades to airstrips, aircraft parking pads, and fuel and ammunition storage, as well as pre-positioning of stores, ammunition, and fuel.

Washington sees Canberra as a vital partner in its efforts to roll back China, and analysts say Australia could have a crucial logistical role to play in defending Taiwan against any move by Beijing to recapture the strategic, self-administered island.

Australia’s Northern Territory already hosts frequent military collaborations with the US.

Thousands of US Marines rotate through the territory annually for training and joint exercises, and Washington plans to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to an airbase in the region, according to Australian media.

invitation to japan

With an eye on China, the two countries also signed a tripartite security pact last year, known as AUKUS, which will provide Canberra with the technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines. The two sides said they had further discussions on the issue and that British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will attend a first in-person meeting of AUKUS ministers on Wednesday in Washington, DC.

Marles, Australia’s defense minister, said Tuesday’s agreements would “see an increased level of activity between our two countries in all domains” and also sought further cooperation to improve the capacity of facilities in Australia.

“It is really important that we do this from the point of view of providing balance within our region and involving other countries within our region,” he said, adding that he and Foreign Minister Penny Wong will hold similar 2+2 talks. with Japan in Tokyo later in the week “with an invitation for Japan to participate in further exercises with Australia and the United States.”

Washington, Canberra and Tokyo have also worked together in recent years through the so-called Quad grouping that includes India.

Marles added that the United States and Australia had taken steps Tuesday “to create a more seamless defense industrial base” and that they needed to work together more closely “to enhance our military capability and develop new technologies.”

The deepening of defense ties between the United States and Australia comes as both nations seek to ease tensions with China.

Its leaders held separate talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Bali in November.

Following his meeting with Xi, US President Joe Biden said the two countries agreed on the need to cooperate on global challenges, including climate change and global food security, and had tasked their teams with keep in regular contact. As part of that effort, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make the first visit by a senior US diplomat to Beijing in more than four years early next year.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, after his talks with Xi, also signaled that the two countries would seek to move past years of disagreement over trade, human rights, the COVID-19 pandemic and Taiwan, the self-governing island China claims as part of its his territory.

While the AUSMIN talks were taking place, a bipartisan group of Australian lawmakers visited Taiwan on Tuesday despite warnings from Beijing.

Wong, Australia’s foreign minister, said in Washington, DC, that there should be “no unilateral change to the status quo” on Taiwan and that Canberra valued “our long unofficial relationship with Taiwan.”