US to plant more trees as climate change kills off forests

The Biden administration on Monday announced plans to replant trees on millions of acres of burned and dead forests, as officials struggle to stem the increasing toll of the country’s forests from wildfires, insects and other manifestations of climate change.

The devastating fires of recent years that have been too hot for forests to regenerate quickly have far outstripped the government’s ability to replant trees. That has led to a backlog of 1.7 million acres to be replanted, officials said.

The US Department of Agriculture said it will need to quadruple the number of tree seedlings produced by nurseries to catch up and meet future needs. That comes after Congress passed a bipartisan bill last year that mandates the Forest Service to plant 1.2 billion trees over the next decade and after President Joe Biden ordered the agency in April to clear the forests of the United States. make land more resilient as the earth gets hotter.

Much of the administration’s broader agenda to tackle climate change remains stalled by disagreements in Congress, where Democrats have a wafer-thin majority. That has left officials to take a more piecemeal approach with incremental measures like Monday’s announcement, as the government considers declaring a climate emergency that could open the door to more aggressive actions by the executive.

“Our forests, rural communities, agriculture and economy are linked by a shared landscape and their very existence is at stake,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement announcing the reforestation plan. “Only through bold, climate-smart actions… can we secure their future.”

Nearly 5.6 million acres have burned down in the US so far this year, putting 2022 on track to match or exceed the record 2015 season, when 10.1 million acres (4.1 million acres) burned down. Many forests recover naturally after fires, but if the fires get too intense, they can leave bare landscapes that linger for decades before the trees come back.

The Forest Service is spending more than $100 million on reforestation this year. Spending is expected to increase further in the coming years, reaching as much as $260 million a year, under the sweeping federal infrastructure bill passed last year, agency officials said.

Some timber industry supporters criticized last year’s reforestation legislation as insufficient to turn the tide on the scale of the wildfire problem. They want more aggressive logging for thin stands overgrown by years of fire suppression.

Indentured workers hired by the state of California carry giant sequoia seedlings to be planted on a hillside in Mountain Home State Demonstration Forest outside Springville, California, on April 26, 2022. The Biden administration said on Monday, July 25, 2022, it plans to replant trees on millions of acres of burned and dead forests as officials struggle to stem the increasing toll on the country’s forests from wildfires, insects and other manifestations of climate change. . Credit: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File



To prevent replanted areas from becoming similarly overgrown, practices are changing so that reforested stands are less dense with trees and therefore less prone to fires, said Joe Fargione, scientific director for North America at the Nature Conservancy.

But challenges remain to the Forest Service’s goal, from finding enough seeds to hiring enough workers to plant them, Fargione said.

Many seedlings will die before reaching maturity due to drought and insects, both of which can be exacerbated by climate change.

“You have to be smart about where you plan,” Fargione said. “There are some places where the climate has already changed enough that the chances of successfully restoring trees are quite slim.”

Living trees are an important “sink” for carbon dioxide that causes climate change when it enters the atmosphere, Fargione said. That means replacing those who die is important to prevent climate change from getting worse.

Congress in 1980 created a reforestation fund that had previously limited funding — which came from tariffs on wood products — to $30 million a year. That is far too little proven as high-intensity fires increase.

Insects, diseases and timber harvests also contribute to the amount of land that needs reforestation, but the vast majority comes from fires. In the past five years alone, more than 5 million hectares have been heavily burned.

