US to ban ALL Huawei and ZTE products over national security concerns

The FCC will vote to ban all Huawei and ZTE products in the US over concerns about the threat the Chinese telecom giants pose to national security.

Axios obtained a draft of an order from FCC Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel, which cites the ongoing threat to US national security as a reason to ban the products from the US market.

It could have a detrimental effect on smaller telecom giants, which purchase products from Chinese companies at low cost.

According to Axios, three other unnamed Chinese companies are also being looked at for their surveillance camera technology. They would also be banned under the warrant.

The ban is an indicator of the deterioration of relations between the West and Beijing.

The ban would not only harm China’s leading tech companies by limiting their sales duties, but it also points to an increased distrust of its spying practices.

It comes after a disturbing report that revealed hundreds of secretive Chinese police stations around the world, including one in New York City.

Their goal is to locate dissidents and ‘convince’ them to return home.

In addition to banning the sale of Huawei products in the US, the government has also restricted the export of US semiconductors to the Chinese. That ban aims to undermine China’s domestic chip industry by starving innovation and modern technology

The Safeguard Defenders report claimed that as many as 200,000 Chinese nationals have been “persuaded” to return home as a direct result of the secret police stations.

The FCC ban would be the first time the FCC has banned a product because of national security concerns.

Huawei and ZTE were first sanctioned by President Trump in 2019. He banned the sale of their microchips from US products, citing the need to protect “America’s information” at the time. The ban caused the technical stock market to collapse.

Huawei is the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world.

While the products are limited in the US, they are widely available elsewhere and are the phone of choice for many – better than Samsung and Apple.

Like Huawei, ZTE has deep ties to the Chinese government — it is partially state-owned.