US tennis legend Williams pays tribute to the ‘CRAZY’ Arthur Ashe crowd

Serena Williams paid tribute to the ‘crazy’ Arthur Ashe crowd and vowed to ‘pull out all the stops’ for her last tournament ever, after winning the first round of the US Open on Monday night against Danka Kovinic.

Williams, 40, will retire when she bows at Flushing Meadows, but she made sure that doesn’t quite happen after her 6-3, 6-3 win – on the same field she won six previous US Open titles in her extraordinary career .

Addressing the crowd at an emotional farewell ceremony in Queens, she said, “First of all, thank you. I didn’t expect anything from this. You know, I always have to be the best I can be. I feel so comfortable on this field in front of everyone here. When I go out on the field, I just want to do my best on that particular day.

Serena Williams was delighted to take a first-round win of her final tournament

Williams addressed the crowd after organizers paid an emotional tribute to the six-time champion

Billie Jean King also spoke fondly of Williams and reminisced about the couple’s very first meeting

“The audience was CRAZY. They really helped me through it. I was really pumped up, like, “Yeah, I got this”.

“It has been such a difficult decision. I think when you have a passion for something and you love something so much, it’s always hard to walk away. Sometimes it gets harder to walk away than not. I’ve been trying to decide what to do for a while now. I do [still love this game]. I also love it because it keeps you fit which is a bonus.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I think now’s the time.’ I have a family. There are other chapters in life, I call it an evolution.

“I have my company, Serena Ventures. As I said, we invest in a lot of people, women, women of color and men too. I really wanted to spend more time at home and work on my spiritual life. It’s like Serena 2.0. I’ll still be intense… I’ll still be there.’

Fans held up cards to display ‘We love Serena’ message after the game on Arthur Ashe

Williams speaks with her daughter and husband on the track after winning the first round match

Inside a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, US Open organizers paid tribute to Williams with a series of montages and messages from the likes of Billie Jean King and Oprah Winfrey, the latter reading a letter to the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

“What can I say… the years passed in the blink of an eye,” Winfrey’s message began, watched by a record crowd in the arena. ’98 feels like yesterday. You have given us so much, all we can do is thank you.

“Thank you for brightening up the bright lights and making the Big Apple bigger. Thank you for showing us how to be graceful, powerful and fearless. Thank you for dressing down to the last detail and bringing your dancing shoes.

“Thank you for making Center Court the centerpiece. Thanks for tearing down the house. Thank you for showing us what it means to come back, and for never, ever going back.

King delighted the crowd, admitting she wore pink because ‘it’s Serena’s favorite color’

Williams holds her hands in the shape of a heart after praising the ‘crazy’ crowd in Arthur Ashe

Thank you for changing the face of the game and inspiring the next generation. Thank you for thinking outside the box and encouraging us to evolve. Thank you for showing us how to love the sport, and for always loving us.

“You know, whatever you do… we’re watching you. With love, all of us.’

Tennis legend Billie Jean King was also on the court in a bright pink outfit — chosen “because it’s Serena’s favorite color” — and she remembered the time the pair first met.

“We first met in April 1988, when she was six years old and her sister seven years old, at a tennis clinic where we had 1,200 children in Long Beach, California. I will never forget that day.

Williams celebrates during the match, in which she secured her place in the second round

Monday night a new attendance record was set at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the match

“I hit Serena, and then I said, ‘Can you serve?’ She says, “Yes, I can serve.” I say, “Can we see it all?” she says, “Okay.” Anyway, she serves… and I said to her, “Don’t change anything.” Her service is by far the best in the history of our sport.’

King went on to label Williams as “fearless,” saying it’s “amazing” how much she hates losing.

“Thank you for your leadership and commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion, especially for women and women of color,” she added, before finishing by shouting, “You’re just getting started.”

There was a lot of talk the night of Serena’s sparkly Nike outfit, which the six-time US Open champion revealed more about in her on-court interview after the game.

‘I have six layers to represent the six’ [US Open] wins, but I took out four because it was too heavy!’

When asked what she wanted people to remember about her legacy, Williams explained, “It’s so important to give it your all, no matter what you do, no matter how many obstacles you face. I’ve been let down so many times, in the public eye, and I had to come back… but never give up.

Williams smiles during her post-match interview with TV personality Gayle King

“It sounds cliché, but whatever you’re going through, I just want people to be inspired by my story. I’m from Compton, California, and I made it!

‘This is [it]. We’ll explain it all here… I can’t speak for my sister, but it’s going to be so much fun playing doubles. It’s getting crazy. We haven’t done it in so long and I’m really looking forward to it.’

The conversation then turned to life after tennis, and it became clear what Williams is looking forward to: family life.

“I’m looking forward to waking up and saying, ‘I don’t have to run to court today,'” she explained. “I look forward to being a good mother. She’s such a good girl.

“I’m just me, I’m just Serena. I feel like sometimes I just blend in with the crowd. I feel like I do.

“Keep coming out and supporting me while I’m here. Just know that I love you so much and I’m so excited to be here!’