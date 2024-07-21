Sunday, July 21, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Money US tech giants set to post monster £82bn profits
Money

US tech giants set to post monster £82bn profits

written by Elijah 0 comment
Monster profits: The 'Magnificent Seven' (Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Nvidia, Tesla and Apple) are expected to report sales totalling £365bn and profits of £81.9bn
  • ‘The Magnificent Seven’ is expected to gross £365bn
  • Profits are forecast to be around £81.9bn, up from £64bn in 2023
  • Quarterly earnings are a welcome boost for Silicon Valley after a bumpy few weeks

By Leah Montebello

Updated:

US tech giants are bracing for a “monster earnings season” as they continue to cash in on the rise of artificial intelligence.

The ‘magnificent seven’ – Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Nvidia, Tesla and Apple – are expected to post sales totalling £365bn and profits of £81.9bn.

This is up from £322bn and £64bn respectively over the same period in 2023. The quarterly earnings will be a welcome shot in the arm for Silicon Valley after a hectic few weeks.

Monster profits: The ‘Magnificent Seven’ (Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Nvidia, Tesla and Apple) are expected to report sales totalling £365bn and profits of £81.9bn

Last week, Apple and Nvidia lost billions of pounds amid reports that President Joe Biden is looking to curb sales of chipmaking technology to China and Taiwan.

Microsoft was also in the spotlight after an estimated 8.5 million computers were rendered unusable due to a global computer system outage on Friday.

But analysts have pointed out that companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia will continue to reap the benefits of AI demand. Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities said he was looking at a “monster earnings season” in which “the AI ​​revolution is just beginning to play out.”

1721600134 133 US tech giants set to post monster 82bn profits

The biggest loser is likely to be electric carmaker Tesla, which has warned of excessive demand.

Although second-quarter delivery figures were better than expected, Matt Britzman, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the EV market remains “challenging” as governments weaken incentives.

Earnings season will kick off with updates from Tesla, Alphabet and Microsoft this week.

Meta, Apple and Amazon will report next week, and Nvidia at the end of August.

The period covers the three months to the end of June for all except Nvidia, which covers the period to the end of July.

DIY INVESTMENT PLATFORMS

Easy investment and ready-to-use portfolios

AJ Bell

Easy investment and ready-to-use portfolios

AJ Bell

Easy investment and ready-to-use portfolios

Free investment ideas and fund trading

Hargreaves Lansdown

Free investment ideas and fund trading

Hargreaves Lansdown

Free investment ideas and fund trading

Flat rate investing from £4.99 per month

interactive investor

Flat rate investing from £4.99 per month

interactive investor

Flat rate investing from £4.99 per month

Stock Investing: Community of Over 30 Million

eToro

Stock Investing: Community of Over 30 Million

eToro

Stock Investing: Community of Over 30 Million

Free and commission-free stock trading per account

Trade 212

Free and commission-free stock trading per account

Trade 212

Free and commission-free stock trading per account

Affiliate links: If you purchase a product This is Money may earn a commission. These offers are chosen by our editorial team as we believe they are worth highlighting. This does not affect our editorial independence.

Compare the best investment account for you

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. This helps us fund This Is Money and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationships to affect our editorial independence.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Looking for a job? Then follow Robert De Niro’s example, says MAGGIE...

How YOU can benefit from Rachel Reeves’ planning revolution: These are the...

ALEX BRUMMER: Rachel Reeves must live up to her message of HOPE

Post Office in crisis after lawyer Ben Foat resigns

Profits are NOT cancelled as dramas boost ITV

Britain’s top entrepreneurs revealed: Sir Jim Ratcliffe tops list

@2024 - WhatsNew2Day - All Right Reserved. Email: Contact@whatsnew2day.com