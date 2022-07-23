US takes emergency action to save sequoias from wildfires

In this photo from the National Park Service, a firefighter removes loose bushes around a Sequoia tree in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park, California in July 2022. The US Forest Service is taking emergency action to speed up project approval to remove undergrowth in giant redwood groves to save the world’s largest trees from the mounting threat of wildfires. Credit: Garrett Dickman/NPS via AP



The US Forest Service announced Friday that it is taking emergency action to save giant redwoods by accelerating projects that could begin within weeks to clear undergrowth to protect the world’s largest trees from the increasing threat of wildfires.

The move to bypass some environmental assessments could cut years of the normal approval process needed to cut down smaller trees in national forests and use deliberately lit low-intensity fires to reduce dense wildfires that have contributed fueling raging wildfires that have killed up to 20% of all major redwoods in the past two years.

“Without urgent action, wildfires could eliminate countless more iconic giant redwoods,” Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in a statement. “This emergency measure to reduce fuel consumption before a wildfire occurs will protect unburned giant sequoia forests from the risks of very serious wildfires.”

The trees, the world’s largest by volume, are under threat like never before. More than a century of aggressive firefighting has resulted in forests choked by dense vegetation, downed logs and millions of dead trees killed by bark beetles fueling raging infernos exacerbated by drought and exacerbated by climate change.

The forest service announcement is one of several efforts underway to save the species found only on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada in central California. Most of about 70 groves are clustered around Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and some extend into and north of Yosemite National Park.

Sequoia National Park, which is administered by the Department of the Interior and not subject to the emergency measures, is considering a new and controversial plan to plant sequoia seedlings in areas where large trees have been wiped out by fire.

Firefighters walk near a giant redwood in Grant Grove in Kings Canyon National Park, California, Sept. 12, 2015. The U.S. Forest Service takes emergency action to accelerate approval of projects to clear undergrowth in giant redwood groves to avoid The world’s largest trees to be saved from the increasing threat of wildfires. Credit: AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian



The Save Our Sequoias (SOS) Act, which also includes a provision to accelerate environmental assessments such as the Forest Management Plan, was recently introduced by a bipartisan group of congressmen, including House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, whose district includes redwoods.

The group welcomed Moore’s announcement Friday, but said in a statement that more needs to be done to make forest thinning easier.

“The Forest Service’s action today is an important step forward for Giant Sequoias, but without addressing other barriers to protecting these groves, this emergency will only continue,” the group said. “It’s time to codify this action by creating a truly comprehensive solution to fireproof every California forest through SOS law and save our redwoods.”

Work, scheduled to begin this summer in 12 groves spread across the Sequoia National Forest and Sierra National Forest, would cost $21 million to remove so-called ladder fuels made up of shrubbery, dead wood and smaller trees that fuel fires. can spread upwards and torch the canopies of the redwoods that can be over 90 meters high.

The plan calls for the felling of smaller trees and vegetation and the use of prescribed fires – intentionally lit and controlled by firefighters during damp conditions – to remove the rotting needles, sticks and logs that build up on the forest floor.

Some environmental groups have criticized thinning of forests as an excuse for commercial logging.

In this file photo from Sunday, September 19, 2021, flames burn a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, California. The US Forest Service is taking emergency action to approve projects to remove undergrowth in giant redwood groves to save the world’s largest trees from the growing threat of wildfires. Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger



Ara Marderosian, executive director of the Sequoia ForestKeeper group, called the announcement a “well-orchestrated PR campaign.”

He said it doesn’t take into account how logging can exacerbate wildfires and increase carbon emissions that will exacerbate the climate crisis.

“Fast-tracking dilution does not take into account the fact that roads and felled areas … allow for wind-driven fires because of increased airflow caused by the gap in the canopy, which increases the speed and intensity of the wildfire,” he said.

Rob York, a professor and cooperative extension specialist at forests managed by the University of California, Berkeley, said the forest service plan could be helpful but would require extensive follow-up.

“To me, it represents a triage approach to address the urgent threat to giant redwoods,” York said in an email. “The treatments will have to be followed up with frequent prescribed burns to really restore and protect the clumps in the long term.”

Protected by thick bark and with its foliage typically towering high above the flames, the mighty sequoia was once considered nearly incombustible.

A forest of Giant Sequoia trees grows in the Mountain Home State Demonstration Forest outside Springville, California, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The US Forest Service is taking emergency action to accelerate approval of projects to clear undergrowth in giant sequoia groves of the world’s largest trees against the increasing threat of wildfires. Credit: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP



The trees even thrive with the occasional low-intensity fires — such as those of Native Americans historically lit or allowed to burn — clearing trees that compete for sunlight and water. The heat from flames opens cones and allows seeds to disperse.

But the fires of recent years have shown that while the trees can live for more than 3,000 years, they are not immortal and more may need to be done to protect them.

During a fire last year in Sequoia National Park, firefighters wrapped the most famous trees in protective film and used flame retardant in the trees’ canopies.

Earlier this month, when fire threatened the Mariposa Grove of giant redwoods in Yosemite National Park, firefighters set up sprinklers.

Flames burned in the forest – the first wildfire to do so in over a century – but there was no major damage. A park forest ecologist attributed the controlled burns to the protection of the 500 large trees.

