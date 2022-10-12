US-supplied underwater drone may have caused Crimean bridge explosion, military analysts claim

A US underwater drone could have been responsible for the dramatic explosion that blew out the Kerch Bridge in Crimea on Saturday, expert analysis has claimed.

Independent military researchers from Molfar have disputed Kremlin claims that a truck full of explosives blew up the strategically vital passage linking the Russian mainland to the Black Sea peninsula.

Their report claims there was no visible hole in the road surface from a potential truck bomb, and footage appears to show an explosion detonated from under the bridge.

Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge connecting Crimea with Russia after the explosion on Saturday

An American underwater drone could have been responsible for the dramatic explosion. Pictured: an artist’s interpretation of an American drone weapon

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the explosion, but the FSB spy agency says the bomb was sent from Odesa via Bulgaria and Armenia to Georgia, where it crossed the border into Russia.

Kremlin intelligence says paperwork disguising the bomb as industrial plastic sheets was changed at least twice along the two-month route before it was detonated Saturday on the bridge.

But the Molfar report said: ‘Theoretically, the bridge could be blown up from below.

“After all, at the time of the detonation there was a wave under the section that collapsed while there [none] below the others.’

‘This could be the result of the operation of an air or water drone.’

Images appear to show movement in the water under the bridge a split second before the explosion that brought down the road bridge and set fire to oil tankers

They added that footage from a camera attached to the railway shows a white object that appears to be moving in the water.

The analysts said: ‘IIt is hard to tell if it is a wave or maybe a boat, because in the first seconds after the explosion the camera was blinded.

‘A water drone for special operations was already found near the coast of Sevastopol.

‘It was probably delivered to our armed forces from the United States in April.’

They said a Ukrainian-made drone could also have been responsible, as many have been seen in Crimea.

Today, the Kremlin announced that it has arrested eight people over the bombing, including five Russians and ‘three Ukrainian and Armenian nationals’.

The bridge is important to Moscow, a key transport link for moving military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine. In the photo: Workers restore the railway tracks on the Kerch bridge after the explosion

The blast tore through the road and rail bridge linking Crimea with Russia, killing three people, causing damage and igniting a huge fire. In the picture: The bridge on fire after the explosion on 8 October

The FSB accused the ring of smuggling 25 tons of explosives disguised as plastic sheeting used for construction around the Black Sea into Russia. In the picture: Cars on the bridge on 8 October

“The organizer of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, its head Kyrylo Budanov, its employees and agents,” said the FSB, the main successor to the Soviet KGB.

The FSB said the explosives were camouflaged in rolls of construction polyethylene film on 22 pallets with a total weight of 22.7 tonnes and moved from Ukraine to Russia via Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia.

“Control over the movement of the cargo along the entire route and contacts with participants in the criminal transport scheme were carried out by an employee of HUR MO,” the FSB said in a statement, which uses the abbreviation for Ukrainian military intelligence.

The 12-mile road and rail bridge, a prestige project personally opened by Putin in 2018, had become logistically crucial to his military campaign, with supplies for Russian troops fighting in southern Ukraine channeled through it.

The explosion destroyed part of the road bridge and temporarily stopped traffic.

It also destroyed several fuel tankers on a train bound for the annexed Crimean peninsula from neighboring southern Russia.

The 12-mile road and rail bridge, a prestige project personally opened by Putin in 2018, had become logistically crucial to his military campaign (pictured today)

The FSB, headed by Putin ally Alexander Bortnikov, also said it had foiled Ukrainian attacks in both Moscow and the western Russian city of Bryansk.

“The whole activity of the FSB and the Investigative Committee is nonsense,” Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne quoted Andriy Yusov, a Ukrainian military intelligence press officer, as saying when asked about Moscow’s claims about the Crimean bridge explosion.

Yusov described the FSB and the Investigative Committee as ‘fake structures that serve the Putin regime, so we will certainly not comment on their next statements’.

Opened four years after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, the bridge served as a symbol of Moscow’s regional dominance as well as a crucial route for getting military supplies to Ukraine and Russian travelers to a popular holiday destination.

The FSB claimed that the detained suspects were acting on orders from Ukraine’s military intelligence service to secretly move the explosives via a convoluted route into Russia and forge accompanying documents.

The Russian security services have pointed the finger at Ukraine’s intelligence directorate and its chief, Kyrylo Budanov.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday rejected the accusations of Ukrainian involvement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to the explosion by ordering missile strikes across Ukraine, where his forces have lost ground in the east and south over the past month as Ukraine’s military launched a counteroffensive. Ukrainian authorities said Russian missiles killed 19 people on Monday, including five in the capital Kiev.

The bombing targeted power plants and also hit civilian buildings. Over the past two days, Russian strikes have damaged about 1/3 of the country’s energy infrastructure, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Wednesday.